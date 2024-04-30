NCAA Qualifier Nikki Venema Using Final Year of Eligibility With Northwestern

NCAA qualifier Nikki Venema will transfer to Northwestern to use her final year of eligibility during the 2024-2025 season. Venema spent her undergrad career at Princeton and took the last year off of academics spending time with Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military families in their communities.

Venema swept the sprint freestyle events as a freshman at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. She won the 50 in a 22.41, the 100 in a 48.55, and the 200 in a 1:45.31.

In June 2021, Venema won the 100 butterfly at Wave I US Olympic Trials swimming a 59.24. She went on to swim the event at Wave II swimming a 1:00.14 for 40th.

At the 2022 Ivy League Championships, she won the 100 butterfly title in a 52.42 and was 2nd in the 50 free (22.30) and 3rd in the 100 free (48.81). Her time in the 100 fly just missed an NCAA invite as it took a 52.35 to earn an invite in 2022. She also was just off in the 50 and 100 frees as it took a 22.16 and a 48.44.

As a senior, Venema swept her events at the Ivy League Championships once again. She won the 50 free in a 22.23, the 100 free in a 48.33, and the 100 fly in a 51.95. All were personal best times. She earned her first invite to NCAAs in 2023. At NCAAs, she went on to finish 22rd in the 200 free and 37th in the 100 free. The 100 fly and 200 free are notably back to back events.

Venema’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 22.23

100 free: 48.33

200 free: 1:44.79

100 fly: 51.95

Venema is another huge pick-up for the Wildcat women who finished 7th at 2024 Big Tens. Last week, Ekaterina Nikonova announced she would transfer to Northwestern after spending three years with Florida. Nikonova also specializes in sprint freestyle events with best times of 22.07 in the 50, 47.86 in the 100, and 1:43.83 in the 200.

Venema helps further fill in the gap that Ayla Spitz leaves behind after Spitz spent her fifth year with the team this past season. Spitz was the team’s only swimmer at 2024 NCAAs and she finaled in the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 back. Spitz was the only sub-1:47 200 freestyler for the team this past season but look to have at least three this upcoming season with Venema, Nikonova, and the return of Ashley Strouse who medically redshirted this past season.

In addition to the 200 free depth, Venema also would have led the team in the 50 and 100 freestyles this past season. Her 100 fly would have been the fastest by almost two seconds as Spitz led the team with a 53.46 from a dual meet.

Venema told SwimSwam, “I was drawn to northwestern because of it’s attractive academic atmosphere, as well as its athletic prowess. I have always sought places that value me holistically and not just as a swimmer, and NU seemed like the best place to support this mindset. Additionally, the coaching staff and team were incredibly welcoming and passionate of the sport. They love what they do and it is a gift to be surrounded by people who find joy and love everyday in swimming.”

She has been training with Tide Swimming in Virginia during her “gap year” while also working with Blue Star Families.