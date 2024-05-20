Texas A&M Adds Wes Foltz, Allyson Sweeney, Duncan Sherrard To Coaching Staff

Texas A&M has announced numerous additions to its coaching staff after Blaire Bachman was announced as the school’s first Director of Swimming and Diving earlier this month. Wes Foltz has been hired as an associate head coach while Allyson Sweeney and Duncan Sherrard will be assistant coaches. Diving coaches Jay Lerew and Jeff Bro have been retained.

Foltz arrives at Texas A&M after most recently spending a year at UCLA as an assistant coach. Prior to UCLA, Foltz was a member of the Virginia staff alongside Bachman. Foltz spent five seasons at Virginia from 2017-2022, where he primarily worked with the sprint group. While at Virginia, the women finished top ten at NCAAs in all four championships (including NCAA team titles in 2021 and 2022) while the men were in the top 10 the final three seasons.

Before coaching at Virginia, Foltz was an assistant coach at NC State for a year. That was his second stop at NC State after beginning his collegiate coaching career with the Wolfpack as a volunteer assistant from 2012-2014.

“I’m honored with the opportunity to be a part of the Texas A&M athletic department and community,” Foltz said. “I can’t wait to get back on deck with Coach Anderson and I look forward to continuing the deep tradition that is Texas A&M Swimming and Diving.

Sweeney will arrive as an assistant coach after most recently spending two seasons as head coach of Georgia Southern. She stepped down as head coach at the beginning of April.

Sweeney was hired by Georgia Southern right at the start of the 2022-2023 season and was one of the last Division I coaching positions to be filled that offseason. Prior to arriving at Georgia Southern, Sweeney had most recently spent time as an assistant coach at UNC-Chapel Hill for three seasons. Before UNC, she was a volunteer assistant with Auburn.

She returns to her alma mater as she was a student-athlete at Texas A&M from 2009-2014 including helping the team to two Big 12 team titles.

“My experiences at Texas A&M University — including my athletic & academic careers — have heavily influenced my personal life’s journey,” Sweeney said. “Being extended a new opportunity to return — to honor the legacy of former Aggie student-athletes while elevating current and future generations — is a humbling moment.”

Sherrard comes to Texas A&M after serving as an assistant coach with South Carolina from 2021-2024. He also has prior experience in the SEC with Auburn serving as an assistant there from 2018-2021.

In addition to his experience in the SEC, he spent time at North Carolina and also brings head coaching experience as he was the head coach of Division II Florida Southern from 2009-2015.

“I am so thankful for Blaire, for giving me this opportunity to join the Aggie family,” Sherrard said. “From the moment she was hired I was intrigued by her vision and what she wants to do at A&M. I can’t wait to get to know the team, contribute to her vision, and be an Aggie.”

This is the first time that the Aggies have a “Director of Swimming and Diving.” This past season, the women’s program finished 3rd out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships and went on to finish 14th at NCAAs. That was their highest finish on the women’s side since 2019. The men’s program was 4th out of 10 teams at SECs and 16th at NCAAs.