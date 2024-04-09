Allyson Sweeney Steps Down As Georgia Southern Head Coach After Two Seasons

Allyson Sweeney has stepped down as Georgia Southern’s head coach after spending two seasons with the Eagles to pursue other opportunities.

“Working at Georgia Southern University has afforded me opportunities to expand personally and professionally in ways one can only aspire to achieve,” Sweeney said. “Having been granted faith in my ability and leadership, I express the utmost gratitude for this opportunity. Georgia Southern swimming & diving—namely its student-athletes— are a remarkable group of individuals! The discovery of this group’s passionate ambition, in and out of the water, has had a profound impact on my perspective of life, spurring me to explore my next personal steps. I’m looking forward to cheering on THIS group of women from a distance!”

“I would like to thank Allyson for her tireless contributions and service to our Georgia Southern student-athletes over the past two years,” said Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko. “Allyson has had an indelible impact during her time in Statesboro, and I look forward to seeing her continued success as she pursues her passion for a career outside of college athletics.”

Sweeney was hired by Georgia Southern right at the start of the 2022-2023 season and was one of the last Division I coaching positions to be filled that offseason.

The season prior to her arrival, the Georgia Southern women were 6th out of 9 teams at the CCSA Championships. At the end of Sweeney’s first season, the team finished 7th out of 10 teams at the 2023 CCSA Championships. In her second season, the team was 3rd out of 4 teams at the Sun Belt Championships.

Prior to arriving at Georgia Southern, Sweeney had most recently spent time as an assistant coach at UNC-Chapel Hill for three seasons. Before UNC, she was a volunteer assistant with Auburn.

At the 2024 Sun Belt Championships, the team was led by junior Zuri Clavo who scored 40 individual points and was highlighted by 4th place finishes in the 500 and 1650 freestyles as well as a 5th place finish in the 400 IM. The team finished 3rd in four out of the five relays with the lone exception being a 4th place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Clavo was one of three swimmers that went on to swim at the CSCAA Championships. The team finished t-44th there with 36 points.