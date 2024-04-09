Winter Juniors Qualifier Olivia Corbi Set To Stay In-State With UNCW (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Corbi has announced her commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) this upcoming fall. Corbi’s decision keeps her in-state, as she is currently a senior at Fort Mill High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. She also trains and competes year-round with SwimMAC Carolina, which is the reigning champion in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career D1 at UNC Wilmington!! I want to thank God for all he has blessed me with. I would like to thank my Dad, Mom, my sisters, and friends for always supporting and believing in me and of course my teammates and coaches for shaping me into the athlete I am today. Lastly, a big thanks to Coach Bobby and the amazing team for such a great welcoming. I can’t wait to be a seahawk! #hawkyeah”

Corbi swims a wide range of events. She owns a Winter Juniors cut in the 400m IM, and has Futures standards across the middle distance freestyle events, the 100 & 200 back, and the 200 IM. She recently set a slew of personal best times at the SwimRVA Shamrock Showdown, highlighted by her 3rd place finish in the 400 IM (4:23.65). She also hit best times and top-8 finishes in the 200 back and 200 free with times of 2:02.12 and 1:50.88, respectively.

Earlier in the spring, she hit a number of long course personal best times at Speedo Sectionals. She took about two seconds off in the 200m free (2:05.51) and 400m free (4:27.76), while in the 100m she dropped nearly a second (1:06.23).

Corbi is also an accomplished high school swimmer both as an individual and part of her team. She took home the 5A individual titles in the 200 and 500 free in 2022, while her high school came away with the team title in both years.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:50.88

500 free – 4:54.57

100 back – 57.25

200 back – 2:02.12

200 IM – 2:06.48

400 IM – 4:23.65

The Seahawks, led by head coach Bobby Guntoro, recently swept the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championship titles for the 2nd year in a row. Corbi is poised to be a scorer in multiple events with her best times in the 500 and 400 IM already within the A-final range.

In the 500, Brooke Knisely led the way for UNCW with a runner-up finish (4:50.45), while Peyton Wilson and Emerson Dalton followed in 6th (4:53.93) and 7th (4:57.67). It was a 2-3-4-5 finish for the Seahawks in the 400 IM, with Lauren Sharp taking 2nd in 4:20.32.

With her commitment, Corbi joins Addy Donnick, Blythe Holloway, Renee Burton, Carly VanNote, Emily Connors, Maeren McGonigal in UNCW’s incoming class next fall. Holloway, VanNote, and McGonigal are also from North Carolina.

