Tampa Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Jared Allison (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jared Allison has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at the University of Tampa. Allison hails from Aiken, South Carolina, where he is currently a senior at Aiken High School. He also trains and competes year-round with the Southern Tide Swim Club, also located in Aiken.

“I chose Tampa for the amazing location, campus, and team.”

Allison is strong in a wide range of events and strokes with Futures cuts in the 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. His spring was highlighted by the South Carolina Senior Championships, where he finished 1st in the 100 fly with a personal best time of 49.17. He also notched personal bests in the 200 fly (1:52.16) and 100 breast (56.39) to earn runner-up in both.

Allison represented his high school in the fall at the South Carolina High School State Championships (4A). He came away with the state title in the 200 IM, where he dropped over four seconds from the season prior to post a 1:51.92. He added another victory in the 100 backstroke, as he clocked a season best time of 51.21 to win the event by over half a second.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 49.17

200 fly – 1:52.16

100 back – 50.81

100 breast – 56.39

200 IM – 1:51.92

Tampa is currently under the direction of head coach Jimi Kiner, who took over in 2016 after fourteen years serving as an assistant for the program. This year, the men secured their second consecutive Sunshine State Conference title with a total of 854 points and won the men’s NCAA Division II title with 473 points.

Allison is a key addition for Tampa as his current best times in the 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly all would have qualified him for finals at this year’s conference meet. He’ll have some choices to make with his lineup, but right now he’s closest to A-final range in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM.

Adrian Aguilar led the way last season in the 100 fly (46.41), while Santiago Corredor was the team’s top performer in the 200 fly (1:46.24). Corredor also led in the 200 IM, where he posted a season best of 1:43.97. Neither Aguilar or Corredor will be on campus this fall when Allison arrives.

With his commitment, Allison joins Florida native Ben Parsons and Ohio’s Brady Farren in Tampa’s incoming class this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.