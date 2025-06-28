European Junior Medalist Maksim Manolov Announces Commitment To Notre Dame For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Notre Dame has added a second high-powered breaststroker to their recruiting class of 2025 with the addition of European junior medalist Maksim Manolov from Bulgaria. He will join #8 recruit Jack Armour to give the Fighting Irish two 1:01-point long course 100 breaststrokers for next season.

I am glad to announce my verbal and soon to be signed commitment to the University of Notre Dame!! I will continue my academic and swimming career there. I am sure we are going to do some amazing things together and improve so much!! GO IRISH ☘️☘️

Best LCM Times (SCY Conversion)

50 Breaststroke: 27.89 (24.22)

100 Breaststroke: 1:01.10 (53.24)

200 Breaststroke: 2:12.89 (1:56.11)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Swimming and Diving (@ndswimdive)

Manolov took home three medals at last summer’s European Junior Championships, tying for silver in the 100 (1:01.10) with Florida recruit Nil Cadevall Micolau and taking bronze in both the 50 (27.89) and 200 (2:12.89). All three of those were best times, and still stand as his fastest coming into his college career.

He competed at the World Short Course Championships in December, where he finished 30th in the 200 (2:11.12), 37th in the 100 (59.20) and 47th in the 50 (27.46). He holds short course bests of 27.21 in the 50, 58.78 in the 100 and 2:07.40 in the 200, all of which are within a second of the Bulgarian national records. Manolov holds the 15-17 Bulgarian record at all three breaststroke distances in short course, all set in November 2023.

He then swept the breaststroke events at the Bulgarian team championships in March, before winning all three again at the recent Black Sea Cup at the start of June, going 28.77 in the 50, 1:02.78 in the 100 and 2:19.69 in the 200. He also competed this week at the LEN European U23 championships, placing 18th in the 50 breast (28.48), 16th in the 100 breast (1:02.80) and 16th in the 200 breast (2:18.05).

At 2025 ACCs, to which Notre Dame did not send any swimmers, Manolov would have placed in the ‘C’ final at ACCs in the 100 breaststroke this year with his converted times and would have been just outside of scoring position in the 200.

Only two members of the 2025 recruiting class have best times in the long course 100 faster than Manolov, and only five are faster in the 200. If he can adapt to yards quickly he could make a big impression as the Notre Dame men’s team returns from their year-long suspension for gambling.

He joins a strong recruiting class featuring #8 Jack Armour, HM Zach Oswald, Evan Conti, Ethan DiFronzo, Min-Gyo Jang, Brady Calkins, John Kroll, Owen Tharrington and Luke Bucarco.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.