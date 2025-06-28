Hanlon Blasts 1:06.95 To Take 100 Breast On Day 1 Of The Scottish National Open Championships

2025 Scottish National Open Championships
- Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:00 am / Finals – 4:30 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:00 am / Finals – 11:30 pm
Kara Hanlon set the standard on Day 1 at the Scottish National Open Championships last night, dominating the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.95 to win by over two seconds. That is just 0.02 seconds slower than she went to take second at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in April that doubled up as the World Championships Trials, and is just over half a second away from her 2023 best of 1:06.36.
Hanlon made the World Championships team for Great Britain in 2023 with that swim, and went on to place 23rd in a time of 1:07.52. She also delivered a split of 1:07.39 for Team GB’s 9th-place medley relay team.
Her time tonight ranks her 20th in the world so far this year.
2024-2025 LCM Women 100 Breast
Evans
1:05.37
|2
|Tang
Qianting
|CHN
|1:05.57
|05/19
|3
|Anna
ELENDT
|GER
|1:05.72
|05/02
|4
|Kate
Douglass
|USA
|1:05.79
|06/06
|5
|Eneli
JEFIMOVA
|EST
|1:05.81
|05/25
|6
|Anita
Bottazzo
|ITA
|1:05.82
|04/13
|7
|Satomi
Suzuki
|JPN
|1:06.00
|06/07
|8
|Lisa
ANGIOLINI
|ITA
|1:06:01
|04/13
|9
|Lilly
King
|USA
|1:06.02
|06/06
|10
|Yevgenia
CHIKUNOVA
|RUS
|1:06.13
|04/16
|11
|Arianna
CASTIGLIONI
|ITA
|1:06.22
|04/13
|12
|REONA
AOKI
|JPN
|1:06.44
|03/21
|13
|Alex
WALSH
|USA
|1:06.50
|06/06
|14
|Emma
WEBER
|USA
|1:06.55
|06/06
|14
|Sienna Rose
Toohey
|AUS
|1:06.55
|06/10
|16
|Ella
Ramsay
|AUS
|1:06.86
|06/10
|17
|Henrietta
FANGLI
|HUN
|1:06.87
|04/09
|17
|Mona
Mc Sharry
|IRL
|1:06.87
|04/14
|19
|YULIA
EFIMOVA
|RUS
|1:06.88
|04/16
|20
|Anastasya
GORBENKO
|ISR
|1:06.93
|05/21
|20
|Kara
Hanlon
|GBR
|1:06.93
|04/20
It was an Edinburgh 1-2-3 in the 100, with Anna Morgan (1:09.31) and Hannah Bowley (1:10.84) taking second and third. Hanlon split tonight’s race 31.66-35.29, a good sign for today’s 200 breaststroke. She set a best time in that event of 2:24.07 earlier this year, slicing half a second from her previous best to take second behind Angharad Evans at the Aquatics GB Championships.
Other Day 1 Highlights:
- Tom Beeley was the only man under 2:00 in the 200 fly as he posted a time of 1:59.38 to take the win by nearly two seconds. The University of Aberdeen swimmer holds a best of 1:57.00 from 2023, however his time tonight shaved 0.16 off his season best from April. He was out in 56.44 last night, just off his PB pace, and came home in 1:02.94 for his seventh-fastest time ever.
- Mount Kelly’s Hollie Widdows, a freshman at the University of Notre Dame, took home the win in the women’s 100 free in a time of 56.28. She out-touched Edinburgh’s Ciara Schlosshan, older sister of World Championships team member Leah Schlosshan, by 0.21 seconds, with the top five separated by less than four-tenths of a second.
- Schlosshan doubled up tonight as she took on the 200 butterfly as well, winning by over seven seconds in a time of 2:09.90. That is her fastest time since 2019 and just 0.35 off her best, and means that she has swum three of her seven best-ever times in the event in the last three months.
- Archie Goodburn took top spot in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.42. Goodburn, a World Junior medalist in the 50 in 2019 who holds a 100 best of 1:00.03 from last year, was diagnosed with oligodendroglioma last summer but has not let that stop him from competing, including at the World Short Course Championships in December where he matched his best of 57.81 in the 100 breast.