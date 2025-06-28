Hanlon Blasts 1:06.95 To Take 100 Breast On Day 1 Of The Scottish National Open Championships

2025 Scottish National Open Championships

Friday, June 27 – Sunday, June 29

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:00 am / Finals – 4:30 pm

Start Times – EST: Prelims – 4:00 am / Finals – 11:30 pm

Kara Hanlon set the standard on Day 1 at the Scottish National Open Championships last night, dominating the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.95 to win by over two seconds. That is just 0.02 seconds slower than she went to take second at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in April that doubled up as the World Championships Trials, and is just over half a second away from her 2023 best of 1:06.36.

Hanlon made the World Championships team for Great Britain in 2023 with that swim, and went on to place 23rd in a time of 1:07.52. She also delivered a split of 1:07.39 for Team GB’s 9th-place medley relay team.

Her time tonight ranks her 20th in the world so far this year.

It was an Edinburgh 1-2-3 in the 100, with Anna Morgan (1:09.31) and Hannah Bowley (1:10.84) taking second and third. Hanlon split tonight’s race 31.66-35.29, a good sign for today’s 200 breaststroke. She set a best time in that event of 2:24.07 earlier this year, slicing half a second from her previous best to take second behind Angharad Evans at the Aquatics GB Championships.

