Kharun, Ruck, and Sammon Take Wins On Night Two Of Arizona Senior Champs

Arizona Senior State Championships

Thursday, June 26 – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Chandler High School Pool, Chandler, AZ

LCM (50 meters)

Day two of Arizona’s Senior Champs wrapped up last night. Winners consisted of a mix between Arizona State-trained World Championships qualifiers tuning up before Singapore and top age group talent.

One member of the former group was Canada’s Ilya Kharun. The Sun Devil swam the 200 fly, touching in 1:56.36 to be the event’s lone sub-2:00 athlete. Though not as fast as the 1:53.41 he won Canadian Trials with, this is a substantial improvement from the in-season 2:00.51 he clocked at the Pro Series in Fort Lauderdale.

Kharun’s Canadian national teammate Taylor Ruck also picked up a win of her own, though her race was much closer. Ruck swam the 200 free for the first time this season, swimming neck-and-neck with 16-year-old Leila Stafford of FAST throughout the race. At the touch, Ruck edged out Stafford 2:02.84 to 2:02.86. For Stafford, this swim marked a personal best by over a second and the #9 time among 15-16 girls in the country this season.

The men’s 200 free also went to a World Championships qualifier. Patrick Sammon, who will represent the stars and stripes in the 100 free, hit 1:48.82 in the 200 free last night. The only swimmer under 1:50 in the field, Sammon was a little over two seconds off his 1:46.54 personal best from 2025 U.S. Nationals.

Sasha Volkova, a 16-year-old representing Gold Medal, dropped a massive pb in the 200 breaststroke, holding off ASU’s Sonia Vaishnani for the win in the process. Volkova’s 2:35.50 time shattered her 2:38.06 best from 2023. Vaishnani settled for second with a 2:36.00, only .14 off her lifetime best.

Teddy Neilson, who just wrapped up his freshman season at the University of Arizona, took the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:23.21.

After winning the 400 IM two nights ago, Paige Downey became the meet’s first double winner with another victory in the 200 fly. The 16-year-old Junior Pan Pac mile champion delivered a 2:18.43, about two seconds shy of her lifetime best.

Swim Neptune topped the podium in two of the three relays last night. They kicked off the night with a two-second victory in the mixed 200 medley relay (1:50.21) and ended it with another win in the men’s 400 free relay (3:28.18). Phoenix Swim Club, meanwhile, won the women’s 400 free relay with a 3:55.43.

Team Scores

Men

Swim Neptune — 431 Phoenix Swim Club — 425 Scottsdale Aquatic Club — 301

Women