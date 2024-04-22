16-Yr-Old Zhang Zhanshuo Takes 800 Free On Night 4 Of Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
Day 4 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships brought about more qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.
We reviewed the list of qualifiers thus far through day 3, with the fastest times across the 2023 World Championships, 2024 World Championships and this competition counting towards selection.
16-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo held his own in the men’s 800 freestyle tonight, capturing gold in an Olympic-worthy time of 7:47.84.
The 2023 World Junior Championships multi-medalist just got the edge over Fei Liwei who settled for silver only .02 behind in 7:47.86. Zhao Zhihao rounded out the podium in 7:59.11.
For teenager Zhang, his time tonight represents a new lifetime best and first-ever foray under the 7:50 barrier. Entering this competition his PB sat at the 7:50.03 from earning bronze in Netanya last year.
Fei’s outing also represents a career-quickest mark, surpassing the 7:49.90 from becoming last year’s Asian Games silver medalist.
The pair rank 3rd and 4th in the all-time Chinese men’s 800m freestyle rankings and both comfortably cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 7:51.65.
All-Time Chinese Men’s 800 Freestyle Performers
- Zhang Lin – 7:32.12, 2009
- Sun Yang – 7:38.57, 2011
- Zhao Zhanshuo – 7:47.84
- Fei Liwei – 7:47.86
- Zhang Ziyang – 7:51.86, 2021
The women’s 100m backstroke final also took place tonight with 19-year-old Wan Letian leading the charge.
Wan touched in 59.02 for a healthy advantage over Wang Xueer who snagged runner-up status in 59.61. Peng Xuwei clocked 59.71 to snare bronze.
Wan’s result checks in as a new lifetime best, overtaking the 59.19 registered at last year’s Chinese Nationals. She is the reigning Asian Games champion having posted 59.38 for gold in Hangzhou.
Wang has been as quick as 58.99 from last year’s nationals. Both Wang and Wang dipped under the OQT of 59.99 needed for Paris.
Semi-Finals
- Reigning world record holder Pan Zhanle fired off a big-time semi-final swim of 47.54 to land lane 4 for tomorrow night’s men’s 100m free final. The 19-year-old clocked the sole result of the field under the 48-second barrier, with Chen Juner opting out of the 200m fly to focus on this event with a semi result of 48.39. Liu Wudi and Wang Haoyu are also in the mix, carrying outings of 48.55 and 48.60, respectively. Pan became the world record holder in this event when he led off his nation’s 4x100m free relay this year in Doha. He punched 46.80 to slice .06 off the former WR mark Romanian David Popovici put on the books at the 2022 European Championships.
- Later in tonight’s competition, Pan produced a head-turning split of 1:44.72 on his squad’s 4x200m free relay. He won the individual 200m free last night in 1:45.68.
- Wang Xizhe led the men’s 200m fly semi’s posting a time of 1:58.33 as one of two swimmers under the 2:00 threshold. Joining him was Song Mingxuan in 1:59.87. Chen Nuo earned the 3rd seed in 2:00.02.
- Last night’s 200m free gold medalist Yang Junxuan staked her claim on the 100m free, posting a solid semi outing of 53.00. That holds a slight advantage over versatile ace Zhang Yufei who notched 53.27 followed by Wu Qingfeng‘s time of 53.40. The 400m free champion and 200m free runner-up here Li Bingjie lurks as the 4th-seeded athlete in 53.55.
- World record holder Qin Haiyang was also in the water this evening to take on the 200m breast contest. The 24-year-old played it cool with a casual 2:10.05 to earn the pole position, well off his WR mark of 2:05.48 put up last year in Fukuoka. Dong Zhihao, the world junior record holder in this event is lined up as the 2nd seed in 2:11.17.