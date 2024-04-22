16-Yr-Old Zhang Zhanshuo Takes 800 Free On Night 4 Of Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships brought about more qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

We reviewed the list of qualifiers thus far through day 3, with the fastest times across the 2023 World Championships, 2024 World Championships and this competition counting towards selection.

16-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo held his own in the men’s 800 freestyle tonight, capturing gold in an Olympic-worthy time of 7:47.84.

The 2023 World Junior Championships multi-medalist just got the edge over Fei Liwei who settled for silver only .02 behind in 7:47.86. Zhao Zhihao rounded out the podium in 7:59.11.

For teenager Zhang, his time tonight represents a new lifetime best and first-ever foray under the 7:50 barrier. Entering this competition his PB sat at the 7:50.03 from earning bronze in Netanya last year.

Fei’s outing also represents a career-quickest mark, surpassing the 7:49.90 from becoming last year’s Asian Games silver medalist.

The pair rank 3rd and 4th in the all-time Chinese men’s 800m freestyle rankings and both comfortably cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 7:51.65.

All-Time Chinese Men’s 800 Freestyle Performers

Zhang Lin – 7:32.12, 2009 Sun Yang – 7:38.57, 2011 Zhao Zhanshuo – 7:47.84 Fei Liwei – 7:47.86 Zhang Ziyang – 7:51.86, 2021

The women’s 100m backstroke final also took place tonight with 19-year-old Wan Letian leading the charge.

Wan touched in 59.02 for a healthy advantage over Wang Xueer who snagged runner-up status in 59.61. Peng Xuwei clocked 59.71 to snare bronze.

Wan’s result checks in as a new lifetime best, overtaking the 59.19 registered at last year’s Chinese Nationals. She is the reigning Asian Games champion having posted 59.38 for gold in Hangzhou.

Wang has been as quick as 58.99 from last year’s nationals. Both Wang and Wang dipped under the OQT of 59.99 needed for Paris.

Semi-Finals