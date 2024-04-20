Pan Zhanle Prepares For 200 Free Final With 1:45.70 Semi Swim At Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw day 2 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships unfold tonight from Shenzhen with the 10-day competition representing the nation’s Olympic Trials.

We reported how a new Asian Record went down in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m breast, with 20-year-old world champion Tang Qianting firing off a huge lifetime best of 1:04.68. You can read more about her remarkable swim here.

The men’s 100m breast event saw its medal-contending race take place with the #2 performer of all time Qin Haiyang grabbing the gold.

Qin busted out a time of 58.24 to land atop the podium, spitting 26.98/31.26 in the process. That is a menacing time for anyone else but for the 24-year-old 200m breast world record holder it sits well behind the 57.69 lifetime best he put on the books at the 2023 World Cup stop in Berlin.

Also getting under 59 seconds tonight was runner-up Sun Jiajun with the 23-year-old 50m breast bronze medalist from the 2023 World Championships unleashing 58.73.

Sun opened in 27.06 and brought it home in 31.67 to register a new career-best. His previous swiftest-ever result sat at the 58.99 established at last year’s edition of this event.

Sun now ranks 5th in the world this season, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the process.

Reigning 200m breast world champion and world junior record holder Dong Zhihao earned bronze in 59.67 this evening.

Olympic champion Zhang Yufei produced a winning time of 56.36 to take the women’s 100m butterfly and qualify for the Olympics.

Zhang got to the wall about half a second ahead of Yu Yiting who was also sub-57 in 56.82, a new career-best mark. Wang Yichun logged 57.96 for the bronze.

Zhang’s season-best remains at the 55.86 put up for gold at last year’s Asian Games while Yu’s performance tonight overtakes her PB of 57.51 from last year. She now bumps herself up the all-time Chinese performer list to occupy slot #5.

All-Time Chinese Women’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers

Zhang Yufei – 55.62, 2020 Liu Zige – 56.07, 2009 Chen Xinyi – 56.61, 2014 Lu Yang – 56.76, 2016 Yu Yiting – 56.86, 2024

The other final was the men’s 400m IM where, unfortunately for Chinese swimming fans, no athlete dipped under the Olympic QT of 4:12.50.

Huang Zhiwei topped the field in 4:16.33 as the only swimmer under the 4:20 threshold. Chen Nuo collected silver in 4:21.86 and Li Yifeng clocked 4:22.53 for the bronze.

Semi-Finals