World Champion Tang Qianting Fires Off 1:04.68 100 Breast Asian Record

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first Asian Record of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships went down tonight in Shenzhen and it happened in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

20-year-old Tang Qianting fired off the fastest time of her life to hit the wall in 1:04.68, dipping under the 1:05 barrier for the first time.

The Pierre Lafontaine-trained athlete opened in 29.74 and closed in 34.94 to erase her own Chinese national record of 1:05.27 from this year’s World Championships. That garnered her the gold medal in Doha.

Her performance tonight also overtook the previous Asian Record of 1:05.19 Japan’s Reona Aoki put on the books at the 2022 Japanese World Championships Trials.

Comparing Tang’s swim to that of the current 1:04.13 world record, the Chinese ace was quicker on the way out than American Lilly King was in 2017.

Lilly King‘s Current WR-1:04.13 Tang’s New Asian Record-1:04.68 Aoki’s Old Asian Record-1:05.19 Tang’s Chinese Record-1:05.27 29.80 29.74 30.54 30.25 34.33 34.94 34.65 35.02

Tang’s performance tonight now renders her the 5th-fastest swimmer in history.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke All-Time Performers

Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13, 2017 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, 2013 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 1:04.36, 2017 Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45, 2009 Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:04.68, 2024

Yang Chang took silver being Tang in tonight’s race, hitting 1:06.23 while Yu Jingyao earned bronze in 1:07.95.

The World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time rests at 1:06.79 which means both Tang and Yang earned Paris 2024 consideration.