David Popovici Negative Splits 48.52 100 Free Heats Swim

Day 4 finals of the 2024 Romanian Nationals are just now getting underway from Otopeni but we wanted to point out a significant swim that came in this morning’s heats.
Racing in the prelims of the men’s 100m freestyle, 19-year-old phenom David Popovici cranked out a solid morning out of 48.52.
Besides the fact he was the sole swimmer under 49 in his already-speedy outing, Popovici also negative split this swim to land lane 4 for tonight’s main event.
Popovici opened in 24.29 and closed in 24.23, with the splits representing a rare negative differential in a race of this rapidity.
The teen did the same type of effort at last month’s Antwerp Diamond Meet where he posted a heats swim of 48.57, negative splitting 24.33/24.24. He ultimately earned gold in the final in 48.34.
We’ll see what the former world record holder has in store for the medal-contending contest shortly. His former WR remains at the 46.86 notched in 2022.
Already here he’s produced a 200m free mark of 1;45.10 and a new lifetime best of 3:47.54 in the 400m free.
23.90 23.89 incoming in the finals
47.86 in the final
23.49 + 24.37
He also said that until Paris, he’ll also swim in Barcelona at Mare Nostrum and Euro in Belgrade
Even if he doesn’t break 48 in a few hours, I’d still be very impressed. We know he’ll be at least 47low/mid this summer, and I’m all for the implications of where his 200freee (tapered) would be at if he’s not rested enough to be sub48 here
I love the skinny legend
He will be back to peak form by Paris
He’s back