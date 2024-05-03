SwimSwam Pulse: 43.5% Think Sam Short Will Be First Man Sub-3:40 In 400 Free

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.
Question: Who will be the first swimmer under 3:40 in the men’s 400 free?
RESULTS
- Sam Short – 43.5%
- Lukas Märtens – 35.4%
- Ahmed Hafnaoui – 12.4%
- Other – 8.7%
The men’s 400 freestyle has gotten a big shot in the arm over the last 12 months.
After Sun Yang narrowly missed Paul Biedermann‘s super-suited world record of 3:40.07 at the 2012 Olympics in London in 3:40.14, the time required to win the Olympics and World Championships has held firm in the 3:41-3:42 range.
That was until the 2023 World Championships, when Australian Sam Short and Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui had an epic duel that resulted in the first sub-3:41 swims in 11 years, with Short winning gold in 3:40.68 and Hafnaoui two one-hundredths back in 3:40.70.
Those performances put Biedermann’s world record on high alert entering the Olympic year, and that sentiment only escalated in late April, as another German, Lukas Märtens, put up the fastest time since Sun’s swim in London.
Märtens clocked 3:40.33 at the German Championships, moving him into #4 all-time behind Biedermann, Ian Thorpe and Sun.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 400 Freestyle (LCM)
- Paul Biedermann (GER), 3:40.07 – 2009
- Ian Thorpe (AUS), 3:40.08 – 2002
- Sun Yang (CHN), 3:40.14 – 2012
- Lukas Märtens (GER), 3:40.33 – 2024
- Sam Short (AUS), 3:40.68 – 2023
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN), 3:40.70 – 2023
With three active swimmers having logged 3:40 swims recently, all aged between 20 and 22, it seems imminent that someone will go 3:39, maybe even this summer in Paris.
The majority of SwimSwam readers think it will be either Short or Märtens, as they combined to receive nearly 79% of votes in our latest poll asking who will be the first to go sub-3:40.
Short led the way at 43.5%—he’s the youngest of the trio, having only turned 20 in September, and he’s been on a rapid improvement curve. After dropping from 3:42 to 3:40 last year at Worlds, Short clocked 3:41.64 last month at the Australian Open Championships. That’s nearly a second faster than he was at the same time last year prior to going 3:40.68.
The swimmer with the fastest best time among active swimmers, Märtens was the runner-up in the poll with more than 35% of votes. He was the bronze medalist behind Short and Hafnaoui in Fukuoka, clocking 3:42.20 after he set his previous PB of 3:41.60 in April 2022.
Despite being the defending Olympic gold medalist and the #6 performer of all-time, Hafnaoui only received 12.4% of votes.
The 21-year-old is a bit of a wildcard to many entering Paris, as he joined Indiana University this past fall only to leave for California a few months into his collegiate career. He then had a lackluster performance at the 2024 World Championships, leaving some doubt regarding his form heading into the Olympics.
The ‘other’ option picked up nearly 9% of votes, with many of that likely being allocated towards Australian Elijah Winnington, the 2022 world champion.
Winnington came within two-tenths of his lifetime best at the Australian Open in April, beating Short head-to-head in 3:41.41.
