Ahmed Hafnaoui Training With TST In California, Indiana Future Unclear

Indiana University freshman Ahmed Hafnaoui is currently training with The Swim Team (TST) and his future with the Hoosiers is unknown.

Hafnaoui, the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 400 freestyle, officially began his collegiate career at IU this fall, but is no longer on campus and is currently situated with TST for the time being in Lake Forest, California.

The news was confirmed to SwimSwam by TST, which offered the following statement on his arrival:

Ahmed’s trip to reconnect with friends was a warm reminder that the bonds we form in the pool are unbreakable. Just as we would graciously open our doors to any swimmer, we extend our support to Ahmed as he continues his training. It is our understanding that he continues to be enrolled at Indiana University. The Swim Team remains committed to fostering an environment where elite athletes can chase their Olympic dreams without compromise.

Indiana and Hafnaoui have both declined to elaborate on his future.

TST is currently home to some of the top distance swimmers in the United States, with Executive Director Tim Teeter and Technical Director Mark Schubert coaching the likes of David Johnston, Will Gallant and Michael Brinegar in the run-up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Egyptian Olympian Marwan El Kamash, who, like Brinegar, is a former Hoosier, is also training at TST.

Stroke coach Steve Friederang, who is currently consulting with TST, also posted a YouTube video on Wednesday analyzing Hafnaoui’s stroke.

Hafnaoui won Olympic gold two years ago in Tokyo in stunning fashion, earning victory in the men’s 400 free from Lane 8 in what can only be described as a shocking upset and one of the lasting memories of the Games.

The 20-year-old has since become one of the fastest swimmers in history in all three of the men’s distance events, winning double gold at the 2023 World Championships in the 800 free (7:37.00) and 1500 free (14:31.54) while earning silver in the 400 free (3:40.70).

He currently ranks #2 all-time in the 1500 free, #3 in the 800 free and #5 in the 400 free.

Initially slated to join Indiana in the 2022-23 campaign, Hafnaoui was ruled a partial qualifier academically last fall and was forced to sit out for the collegiate season.

He opted to remain in Bloomington to train, where he clearly thrived, and has raced two times in the NCAA for the Hoosiers so far this season, earning multiple wins both against Kentucky in long course (Oct. 4) and in a double dual with Auburn and Mizzou in short course yards (Oct. 25).

Indiana is next scheduled to compete Nov. 16-18 at the Ohio State Invitational in Columbus.