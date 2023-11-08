Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ahmed Hafnaoui Training With TST In California, Indiana Future Unclear

Comments: 15

Indiana University freshman Ahmed Hafnaoui is currently training with The Swim Team (TST) and his future with the Hoosiers is unknown.

Hafnaoui, the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 400 freestyle, officially began his collegiate career at IU this fall, but is no longer on campus and is currently situated with TST for the time being in Lake Forest, California.

The news was confirmed to SwimSwam by TST, which offered the following statement on his arrival:

Ahmed’s trip to reconnect with friends was a warm reminder that the bonds we form in the pool are unbreakable. Just as we would graciously open our doors to any swimmer, we extend our support to Ahmed as he continues his training. It is our understanding that he continues to be enrolled at Indiana University. The Swim Team remains committed to fostering an environment where elite athletes can chase their Olympic dreams without compromise.

Indiana and Hafnaoui have both declined to elaborate on his future.

TST is currently home to some of the top distance swimmers in the United States, with Executive Director Tim Teeter and Technical Director Mark Schubert coaching the likes of David JohnstonWill Gallant and Michael Brinegar in the run-up to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Egyptian Olympian Marwan El Kamash, who, like Brinegar, is a former Hoosier, is also training at TST.

Stroke coach Steve Friederang, who is currently consulting with TST, also posted a YouTube video on Wednesday analyzing Hafnaoui’s stroke.

Hafnaoui won Olympic gold two years ago in Tokyo in stunning fashion, earning victory in the men’s 400 free from Lane 8 in what can only be described as a shocking upset and one of the lasting memories of the Games.

The 20-year-old has since become one of the fastest swimmers in history in all three of the men’s distance events, winning double gold at the 2023 World Championships in the 800 free (7:37.00) and 1500 free (14:31.54) while earning silver in the 400 free (3:40.70).

He currently ranks #2 all-time in the 1500 free, #3 in the 800 free and #5 in the 400 free.

Initially slated to join Indiana in the 2022-23 campaign, Hafnaoui was ruled a partial qualifier academically last fall and was forced to sit out for the collegiate season.

He opted to remain in Bloomington to train, where he clearly thrived, and has raced two times in the NCAA for the Hoosiers so far this season, earning multiple wins both against Kentucky in long course (Oct. 4) and in a double dual with Auburn and Mizzou in short course yards (Oct. 25).

Indiana is next scheduled to compete Nov. 16-18 at the Ohio State Invitational in Columbus.

Willswim
1 minute ago

Clark Smith’s 1000 record surviving both Finke and Hafnaoui would be the most improbable thing to happen in college swimming since “having dirty undies” became a huge compliment.

James Beam
15 minutes ago

I’m reading this as he might be struggling academically….and maybe this is how he can keep his eligibility by taking a break from being on the team? (not sure how this all works, just an idea)

LPT
27 minutes ago

TST might be one of the best distance training groups in the world right now with all these pros

Grant Drukker
28 minutes ago

I just wanted to see some fast SCY swims

Insider
34 minutes ago

Steve Friederang has a dark past and should not be allowed to coach anyone

Mike
Reply to  Insider
28 minutes ago

care to elaborate?

Underachieving swimmer
Reply to  Insider
21 minutes ago

Not sure why people like you post comments like these without any elaboration.

If he really did do something treacherous and unforgivable in the past, you should let us know and help out the swim community.

Your comment looks like a baseless tabloidy, and petty rumor otherwise.

chazoozle
50 minutes ago

IU tried to silence free speech?

This Guy
51 minutes ago

Could he just be taking basic freshman classes remotely and training there? Not sure I’ve heard of that but def interesting. I imagine any higher level classes for a junior or senior would probably require more in person so for him this could just be a chance to do something in the run up to the Olympics.

RealSlimThomas
Reply to  This Guy
4 minutes ago

Different but similar, LSU allowed one of their star basketball players turn purely remote because she was too large of a distraction in class. Schools are more than willing to accommodate star athletes.

Bobthebuilderrocks
52 minutes ago

So, when do I start working for you guys?

swimgeek
Reply to  Bobthebuilderrocks
26 minutes ago

Were you the one that broke this story over the weekend?

bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  swimgeek
15 minutes ago

You didn’t tell us where he was headed, doesn’t count. #sorrynotsorry

