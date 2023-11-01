Ahmed Hafnaoui Makes SCY Debut for Hoosiers in Double Dual Sweep Over Auburn, Missouri

Indiana vs. Auburn vs. Missouri

October 25, 2023

Columbia, Missouri

SCY

Results

Team Scores Men: #4 Indiana 181, #13 Auburn 117 Men: Indiana 196, Missouri 101 Men: Auburn 204, Missouri 95 Women: #8 Indiana 177.5, #25 Auburn 118.5 Women: Indiana 198, Missouri 98 Women: Auburn 227, Missouri 73



Olympic and World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui has finally made his yards debut as the 4th-ranked Hoosiers claimed victory in a tri-meet against Auburn (#13) and Missouri. The 8th-ranked women also won both of their meets. Indiana took on Kentucky in an LCM meet earlier in the season.

Men’s Recap

In his final season with Indiana, two-time NCAA champ Brendan Burns continues to impress. He was victorious in the 200 fly (1:44.80) and 200 back (1:44.14), a double he’s famously taken on at the last three Big Ten Championships. Burns also picked up the win in the 100 back (47.17), the event in which he’s the defending NCAA champ. His first NCAA title came in the 200 fly in 2022.

Hafnaoui was dominant in his sweep of the distance events, first posting an 8:55.74 in the 1000, 24 seconds ahead of 2nd place Grant Davis of Auburn. Hafnoaui later clocked a time of 4:18.62 in the 500, this time winning by more than 10 seconds. He negative split the former race (4:29.80/4:25.94). As a reminder, this was Hafnaoui’s first SCY competition.

The Hoosiers had two more multi-event winners in Rafael Miroslaw in the 100 free (43.36) and 200 free (1:33.42) and Jassen Yep in the 100 breast (52.78) and 200 breast (1:54.71). That 100 breast time is particularly impressive for Yep, less than a second off of his personal best set at last season’s NCAAs (52.00).

Other Highlights:

Mikkel Lee completed the sprint sweep for Indiana with a win in the 50 free (19.86).

(Indiana) posted a 47.20 in the 100 fly.

(Indiana) posted a 47.20 in the 100 fly. Indiana junior Luke Barr won the 200 IM in 1:46.56.

won the 200 IM in 1:46.56. The junior duo of Quinn Henninger and Carson Tyler went 1-2 on the 1-meter board and swapped positions on 3-meter to sweep the diving events for Indiana.

and went 1-2 on the 1-meter board and swapped positions on 3-meter to sweep the diving events for Indiana. Auburn’s top performer was Nate Stoffel, who took 2nd in the 100 back (47.47) and 3rd in the 200 back (1:45.91).

Women’s Recap

It was a distance sweep for Indiana as Ching Hwee Gan claimed victory in the 500 free (4:46.85) and 1000 free. Gan was the NCAA runner-up in the mile last March.

Anna Peplowski won a pair of 200s, first swimming a time of 1:46.31 in the 200 free and following it up with a 1:56.34 in the 200 back. Senior Anna Freed also won two 200s, the 200 fly (1:58.43) and the 200 IM (2:01.21). That 200 fly time was a best time by over four seconds and Freed’s first time under 2:00. Brearna Crawford completed the sweep of the 200s for the Hoosiers, clocking 2:14.90 in the 200 breast. She also claimed the 100 breast in 1:02.31.

Kristina Paegle swept the sprint events with a 22.45 in the 50 and 49.06 in the 100, as well as picking up a runner-up finish behind teammate Peplowski in the 200 free (1:48.43).

Other Highlights: