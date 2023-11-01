Chaparral Girls Seek 10th Straight Arizona High School State Title (Meet Preview)

2023 AIA State Championships

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) High School Swimming & Diving State Championships are on the docket this weekend from the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa, with all three divisions set to run prelim sessions on Friday and finals on Saturday.

DIVISION I

Girls

The Chaparral girls come in seeking their 10th straight Division I state title, having won every edition dating back to 2014.

The team will be led by senior Joy Felner, the defending champion in the 100 breast who comes in seeded 2nd behind Hamilton junior Corinne Warriner, who was 3rd last year.

Chaparral will rely heavily on its depth in pursuit of a 10th straight title, with last season’s top scorer Ella Cosgrove notably missing from the lineup.

Red Mountain senior Sophia Jahn will try and defend her titles in the 50 free and 100 fly, as will Gilbert junior Lorin Tobler in the 100 back.

Horizon was the runner-up to Chaparral last season, while Desert Vista rounded out the top three.

Boys

As is the norm in high school swimming, last year’s Division I boys’ state meet was dominated by seniors, opening the door for several new champions to be crowned this weekend.

In the team race, Chaparral emerged victorious last season by well over 100 points, with 2022 winners Desert Vista placing 2nd and Brophy Prep, which had a historic run of 32 straight wins from 1988 to 2019, taking 3rd.

The lone individual defending champion will be Casteel senior August Vetsch, who will seek a second consecutive victory in the 100 fly after claiming last year’s title in 49.31. The Cal commit has since lowered his best time to 47.52, which puts him within six-tenths of the meet record held by Ryan Hoffer (46.97).

Vetsch will also be the top returning swimmer in the 50 free after placing 3rd last season.

For the defending team champions from Chaparral, their effort will be spearheaded by seniors Ethan Mindlin and Hudson Schuricht, two of the top returners from 2022 who are also Scottsdale Aquatic Club teammates.

Mindlin, a Duke commit, was the runner-up last season in the 100 back and took 4th in the 100 fly, while future NC State member Schuricht was 3rd in the 100 breast and 4th in the 200 IM in his junior year.

DIVISION II

Girls

The Desert Mountain girls will be seeking their fourth straight Division II title, and they appear to be in good shape holding the top seed in six individual events. That includes defending champs Gabrielle Primiano, Ellie Horning and Juliette Daigneault.

Boys

The Millenium boys won their first-ever state title last season by 7.5 points over Desert Mountain, and they’ll vie for a successful defense with a strong lineup that includes last year’s top scorers (for the team) in Bartek Bednarz and Landon Suaverdez.

DIVISION III

Girls

Arizona College Prep comes in as the reigning champs at the girls’ D3 meet, with juniors Nicole Byrnes Cortinas and Elizabeth Thai (diving) both returning as defending event winners.

Boys

Arizona College Prep also won the 2022 boys’ title with a narrow margin of victory over Phoenix Country Day, ending their two-year run atop D3. Senior Tiago Wakefield will be their top returning scorer from last year.