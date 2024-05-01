Winter Juniors Qualifier Abigail Perry Hands Verbal To OSU (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abigail Perry has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University. Perry hails from Monument, Colorado, where she attends Lewis Palmer High School and trains with Falfins Swimming. She’s set to arrive in Columbus ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Perry has an older sister, Megan, and a younger sister, Grace, both of whom are also swimmers. Outside of the pool, she enjoys mountain biking and spending time with her friends.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to THE Ohio State University to continue my athletic and academic career ! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting and believing in me throughout this journey. A special thanks to the Coaches at OSU for this amazing opportunity!! GO BUCKS‼️”

Perry is a sprint to middle-distance freestyle specialist, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500 free, 100m free, 200m free, and 400m free. At Winter Juniors, Perry’s top event was the 200 freestyle, as she posted a 1:51.22 in finals to finish 23rd overall.

Later in the spring Perry represented her high school at the Colorado High School State Championships, where she finished as high as 8th in the 200 freestyle (1:54.28). She was also 9th in the 100 free (52.46) and swam on both of Lewis Palmer’s freestyle relays with splits of 24.33 and 53.90. Perry’s personal best time in the 200 freestyle was set at this meet in 2023, as she finished 2nd in the event with an altitude-adjusted time of 1:48.11.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.32

100 free – 50.76

200 free – 1:48.11 (altitude-adjusted)

500 free – 4:52.13

Led by head coach Bill Dorenkott, the Buckeyes finished 2nd as a team at the 2024 Big Ten Championships after falling to Indiana by half of a point. The women went on to take 10th at the NCAA Division I Championships with a total of 162 points.

Perry’s best time in the 200 free already puts her inside Big Ten scoring range according to this year’s results. Graduate student Amy Fulmer was the lone A-finalist in this event for the Buckeyes (6th, 1:44.77), making it one of their weakest this year.

With her commitment, Perry joins KK LeBlanc, Sienna Rodgers, Carrie Furbee, Taya Hutchison, Adair Shaw, Lorin Tobler, and Emmy Therrien in Ohio State’s future class of 2029.

