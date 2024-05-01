Futures Qualifier Brady Farren Commits To Tampa For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brady Farren has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at the University of Tampa. Farren is from Westerville, Ohio, where he attends Olentangy Orange High School and trains with New Albany Aquatics Club.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Tampa! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for their support. I also want to thank the coaches and staff at UT for giving me this opportunity. Go Spartans!”

Farren is a versatile swimmer with Futures qualifying times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He has had a busy spring of racing, with his most recent meet being the NCSA Spring Championships. Highlighting his swims was the 100 fly, where he logged a personal best time of 49.75 to finish 49th overall.

Just before NCSAs, Farren hit a couple of best times at the Tim Myers Memorial Senior Championships. He dropped nearly a full second to finish 3rd in the 100 breast (57.12), while in the 400 IM he lowered his personal best from 2019 by over 30 seconds on his way to a 5th place finish.

Rounding out his big spring meets this season was the Ohio High School State Championships (Division I). He came away with a 3rd place finish in the 200 IM (1:51.34) and a 6th place finish in the 100 fly (50.04), with both swims marking personal bests at the time.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.12

100 free – 45.99

100 breast – 57.12

100 fly – 49.75

200 IM – 1:51.34

400 IM – 4:03.82

This year, the Tampa men defended their Sunshine State Conference title and won their first-ever men’s NCAA Division II title. Farren will likely have some choices to make when it comes to his schedule, but right now his best times in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 breast all would have scored at this year’s conference meet.

Santiago Corredor was the team’s top IM’er this past season. He posted a season best time of 1:43.97 to take 3rd NCAAs, while in the 400 IM he logged a season best of 3:45.16 at the Gamecock Invitational. Corredor is currently a senior, making Farren’s arrival timely as Tampa looks to rebuild their IM group in his absence.

Farren is joined by Ben Parsons and Jared Allison in Tampa’s incoming class this fall. Parsons is a free and fly specialist, while Allison swims a mix of everything.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.