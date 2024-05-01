Technical Entry Error Locks Acalanes High School Swimmers Out of CIF North Coast Section Meet

Acalanes High School swimmers won’t have the opportunity to compete at this weekend’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Section meet after the team’s entries weren’t submitted due to a technical error.
According to a family member of one of the team members, Acalanes head coach Brett Usinger believed he had submitted entries for the 13 swimmers who qualified for the meet prior to the Sunday deadline.
He followed up twice with North Coast Section (NCS) officials to confirm the submission, but received word on Monday, after the deadline passed, that the entries had not come through and therefore the athletes would not be able to compete.
“This system provides no confirmation, no proof of receipt, no acknowledgment, and no submit button,” wrote Lauren Etnyre, the older sister of one of the team members.
Etnyre says the team has advocated for an exception with the NCS for two days, but the officials have stood firm.
Swim team members posted a video on YouTube voicing their frustration with the situation:
Of the 13 swimmers who qualified for the North Coast Section meet, eight are seniors, meaning the competition marks their last chance to swim for their high school—not to mention it’s the meet they’ve had their eyes on all season.
The CIF Section meets are used as the sole qualifiers for the CIF State Championships, which take place one week later.
The swimmers who qualified for the Section meet include:
Girls:
- Freshman Anna Motes
- Freshman Kendall Lee
- Sophomore Audrey Martin
- Sophomore Ella Del Rosario
- Junior Sadie Suppiger
- Senior Liv Hoppe
- Senior Taryn Veronda
- Senior Brooklyn Plomp
- Senior Sadie Hendrickson
Boys:
- Senior Parker Etnyre
- Senior Hans Ramirez
- Senior Cale Hanson
- Senior Alex Butler
Last year, Acalanes qualified for the State Championships in the girls’ 400 free relay, with both Suppiger and Del Rosario competing.
You can read more about the swimmers and which events they qualified in here.
The North Coast Section Championships start Wednesday with the diving competition before swimming prelims run Friday and finals on Saturday from the Concord Community Pool in Concord, California.
It’s almost like some of these organizations forget what their sole purpose is… To give kids the opportunity to swim! This is BS, let the Dons swim!
High School Swimming governance is the worst. Across the board. All 50 States. It’s all a power trip.
Sucks the swimmers are the ones that pay the price.
That’s so cold… I’m amazed that no one from the NCS noticed that a perennial scoring and competitive presence was missing from their meet… after the coach had asked for confirmation… and they didn’t communicate back to him in a reasonable amount of time… what even is the point of these admins if they aren’t going to communicate to a coach when asked a question that is well-within their purview to answer.
I swam and coached in the CCS years ago – don’t remember ever having a problem like this. One can hope that Acalanes can appeal to the CIF directly
I’ve heard so many stories about kids being left out of cif meets because of entry errors over the years. I don’t really understand why officials need to be so hardcore with deadlines especially when it comes to meets that don’t have capacity issues
If they have a timestamp showing proof of submission before the deadline, that is some BS
COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS….LET THE KIDS SWIM!!!
P.S. I Coached in the league for 18 years!!!