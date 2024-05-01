Technical Entry Error Locks Acalanes High School Swimmers Out of CIF North Coast Section Meet

Acalanes High School swimmers won’t have the opportunity to compete at this weekend’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) North Coast Section meet after the team’s entries weren’t submitted due to a technical error.

According to a family member of one of the team members, Acalanes head coach Brett Usinger believed he had submitted entries for the 13 swimmers who qualified for the meet prior to the Sunday deadline.

He followed up twice with North Coast Section (NCS) officials to confirm the submission, but received word on Monday, after the deadline passed, that the entries had not come through and therefore the athletes would not be able to compete.

“This system provides no confirmation, no proof of receipt, no acknowledgment, and no submit button,” wrote Lauren Etnyre, the older sister of one of the team members.

Etnyre says the team has advocated for an exception with the NCS for two days, but the officials have stood firm.

Swim team members posted a video on YouTube voicing their frustration with the situation:

Of the 13 swimmers who qualified for the North Coast Section meet, eight are seniors, meaning the competition marks their last chance to swim for their high school—not to mention it’s the meet they’ve had their eyes on all season.

The CIF Section meets are used as the sole qualifiers for the CIF State Championships, which take place one week later.

The swimmers who qualified for the Section meet include:

Girls:

Freshman Anna Motes

Freshman Kendall Lee

Sophomore Audrey Martin

Sophomore Ella Del Rosario

Junior Sadie Suppiger

Senior Liv Hoppe

Senior Taryn Veronda

Senior Brooklyn Plomp

Senior Sadie Hendrickson

Boys:

Senior Parker Etnyre

Senior Hans Ramirez

Senior Cale Hanson

Senior Alex Butler

Last year, Acalanes qualified for the State Championships in the girls’ 400 free relay, with both Suppiger and Del Rosario competing.

The North Coast Section Championships start Wednesday with the diving competition before swimming prelims run Friday and finals on Saturday from the Concord Community Pool in Concord, California.