USA Water Polo to Present Live Coverage of 2024 NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championships

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – May 8, 2024 – USA Water Polo, in collaboration with the NCAA and ESPN, is excited to once again present LIVE coverage of the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship final in 2024. The biggest prize in college water polo will be decided at the Spieker Aquatics Complex on campus at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, CA live on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Outside of the United States, water polo fans will be able to watch the telecast on ESPN networks and digital platforms in parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Netherlands, and Africa, and via the TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service in Canada.

The field for the 2024 NCAA Tournament was announced on April 29 and features nine teams from around the country. Six conference champions from the Big West (Hawaii), CWPA (Princeton), GCC (Fresno State), MAAC (Wagner), MPSF (UCLA) and WWPA (Biola). California, Stanford and USC were selected as at-large participants. Stanford claimed their second straight title in 2023, defeating USC in Stockton, CA.

Returning to call the final will be four-time Olympic medalist and Hall of Famer Brenda Villa (analyst) joined by Greg Mescall (play-by-play) poolside from Cal.

In April 2022, USA Water Polo, ESPN and the NCAA reached a new agreement that brought the NCAA Women’s Water Polo Championship back to national television for the first time in more than a decade. The multi-year commitment, which also includes the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship in the fall, continues through 2023-24.

Quarterfinal and semifinal action will stream at NCAA.com. For more information on the NCAA Championship, visit ncaa.com/sports/waterpolo-women and be sure to follow USA Water Polo on social media (@USAWP) for updates on the matchup and broadcast coverage closer to the event.