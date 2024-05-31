32 Named To 2024 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division III All-America Team

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — 11 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) athletes are among 32 selections to the 2024 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Division III All-America team.

Divided into eight First Team, eight Second Team and 16 Honorable Mention honorees, the ACWPC Division III All-America team is selected based on nominations and voting by the head coaches of each Division III varsity program.

Augustana College leads the conference with five All-America nods, while Austin College (two) and Macalester College (two) also record multiple honorees. Penn State Behrend and Washington & Jefferson College are both recognized with solo selections.

Among the selections for 2024 CWPA Division III Champion Augustana, Casey Barragan (Jr., Commerce, Calif./La Serna/Fresno State University) garners First Team status with goalkeeper Lizzie Pelzman (Jr., Roseville, Calif./Roseville) collecting Second Team laurels. The honors mark the second All-America nods for both athletes as Barragan and Pelzman respectively earned First Team and Honorable Mention commendation in 2023.

The duo are joined on the All-America list by the trio of fellow Vikings Charlotte Newport (Jr., Baytown, Texas/Ross S. Sterling), Ocean Akau (Jr., Pana’ewa, Hawaii/Kamehameha) and Annelie McGhee (Fr., Windermere, Fla./Olympia).

The award marks the second All-America nod for Newport who collected Second Team recognition in 2023.

Austin’s Cory McGrath (Sr., Flower Mound, Texas/Marcus) and Alyssa Ross (Sr., San Jose, Calif./Leland) both receive their second All-America awards as the duo repeat as Second Team and Honorable Mention selections, respectively, after earning the same awards in 2023.

Macalester’s Jess Palmer-Sammons (So., Half Moon Bay, Calif./Half Moon Bay) and goalkeeper Jayden Kratt (So., Palo Alto, Calif./Henry M. Gunn), Penn State Behrend’s Darragh Martin (So., Green Lane, Pa./Upper Perkiomen) and Washington & Jefferson College’s Emma Halle (Jr., Pittsburgh, Pa./North Allegheny) complete the CWPA’s 11 Division III All-America picks as the quartet earn their inaugural laudings with Honorable Mention footing.

