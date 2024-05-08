Maria Fernanda Costa Lowers Own South American Record In 200 Free

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, May 6th – Saturday, May 11th
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Brazilian Olympic Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start List
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
Day 2 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships saw Maria Fernanda Costa fire off a new national record and South American continental record en route to winning the women’s 200m freestyle.
21-year-old Costa stopped the clock at 1:56.37 to top the podium by over 2 seconds. The next-closest competitor was Stephanie Balduccini who touched in 1:58.51 while Gabrielle Roncatto hit 1:58.57.
Costa’s effort lowered her own newly-minted Brazilian and South American standard of 1:56.85 produced during the final at this year’s World Championships. That rendered Costa the 5th place finisher.
|Costa’s New South American Record – 1:56.37
|Costa’s Old South American Record – 1:56.85
|27.78
|27.62
|28.98
|29.30
|30.04
|29.91
|29.57
|30.-2
Costa now adds this 200m free event to her Olympic lineup after already having made the grade on day 1 in the 400m free.
On her performance, Costa stated, “Very happy with my South American record. I wanted to swim at my best and I did it.” She ranks 16th in the world on the season.
Costa also owns the 400m free South American record, courtesy of the 4:02.86 she turned in for 4th at the 2024 World Championships.
Did not expect that today after she seemed to be taking it not so seriously on the 400 on first day.