Maria Fernanda Costa Lowers Own South American Record In 200 Free

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships saw Maria Fernanda Costa fire off a new national record and South American continental record en route to winning the women’s 200m freestyle.

21-year-old Costa stopped the clock at 1:56.37 to top the podium by over 2 seconds. The next-closest competitor was Stephanie Balduccini who touched in 1:58.51 while Gabrielle Roncatto hit 1:58.57.

Costa’s effort lowered her own newly-minted Brazilian and South American standard of 1:56.85 produced during the final at this year’s World Championships. That rendered Costa the 5th place finisher.

Costa’s New South American Record – 1:56.37 Costa’s Old South American Record – 1:56.85
27.78 27.62
28.98 29.30
30.04 29.91
29.57 30.-2

Costa now adds this 200m free event to her Olympic lineup after already having made the grade on day 1 in the 400m free.

On her performance, Costa stated, “Very happy with my South American record. I wanted to swim at my best and I did it.” She ranks 16th in the world on the season.

Costa also owns the 400m free South American record, courtesy of the 4:02.86 she turned in for 4th at the 2024 World Championships.

Rafael
9 minutes ago

Did not expect that today after she seemed to be taking it not so seriously on the 400 on first day.

