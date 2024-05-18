World Championships Medalist Iona Anderson Rips 58.53 100 Back Lifetime Best

2024 SWIMMING WA SEASON OPENER (AUS)

Saturday, May 18th – Sunday, May 19th

HBF Stadium, Western Australia

LCM (50m)

Results: Meet Mobile – 2024 Swimming WA Winter Season Opener (LC)

With the 2024 Swimming Australia Olympic Trials on the horizon for next month, several swimmers dove in for final tune-ups at the Swimming Western Australia Season Opener which began today.

Among the participants was World Championships multi-medalist Iona Anderson of Breakers WA.

18-year-old Anderson raced in the women’s 200m backstroke event, however, her results suggest she used the race as a vehicle to focus on the first 100m as a time trial.

Anderson busted out an opening 100m of 58.53 to establish a new lifetime best and first-ever foray under the 59-second barrier in the event.

Opening in 28.33 and closing in 30.20, Anderson’s effort crushed her previous career-quickest result of 59.12, the time which garnered her silver behind American Claire Curzan (58.29) at this year’s World Championships.

Comparing the splits between Anderson’s 2 best performances, the Breakers star attacked both ends of today’s performance, slicing time off from start to finish to become Australia’s #4 women’s 100m backstroke performer in history.

Anderson’s New PB – 58.53 Anderson’s Previous PB – 59.12 28.33 28.59 30.20 30.53

Top 5 Australian Women’s LCM 100 Backstroker Performers All-Time

Although world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown appears to be the shoo-in for the top spot in the women’s 100m back at next month’s Trials, the 2nd roster slot will be chased by a plethora of talent.

Mollie O’Callaghan ranks as the 2nd-fastest Aussie woman in history, although it’s not a sure thing she’ll contest the event at Trials, let alone seek a Paris berth in the event.

Fellow Aussie finalist in Doha Jaclyn Barclay looks primed to make a run, as does new mom Emily Seebohm who is trying for a possible 5th consecutive Olympic Games appearance.

Rapidly improving Hanna Fredricks dipped under the minute barrier for the first time at last month’s Open Championships, hitting 59.69 also to put her hat into the possible Olympic qualification ring.