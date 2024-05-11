American Rapper Flavor Flav Backing US Women’s Water Polo To Paris

American rapper Flavor Flav has announced he will sponsor the US Women’s Waterpolo team as they head to the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. The US women are 3x defending Olympic Champions having won gold in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Flavor Flav took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain his support saying, “The US Women’s Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW,,, these women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete”

The US Women’s Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW,,, these women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete. FLAVOR FLAV promises to sponsor/support captain Maggie Steffens the US Women’s Waterpolo team,,,

GO #TeamUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EkmUca3glJ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) May 4, 2024

Flav’s support comes after women’s team captain Maggie Steffens took to Instagram to rally support for the team. One surprising response came from Flav. Steffens has been on the last three Olympic gold-winning teams for US Women’s water polo.

Flavor Flav began his music career in the late 1980s and is a member of the rap group Public Enemy. Public Enemy has been up for six Grammy Nominations. He has already been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He is the latest rapper to become involved in the 2024 Paris Olympics as Snoop Dogg will help provide coverage with NBC Primetime. That collaboration was announced at the start of the calendar year.

The US women look to make go for four-straight gold medals after winning in 2012 London, 2016 Rio, and 2020 Tokyo. The US women have been on the podium in the last five games, winning Silver in 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens.