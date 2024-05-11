Shareef Elaydi Wins 200 IM at California State Meet with 1:45.93; Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14s

2024 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships
- May 9-11, 2024
- Clovis Olympic Swim Complex
- Fresno, California
- SCY (25 yards)
14-year-old Shareef Elaydi, a freshman at Archbishop Mitty High School in San José, won the 200 IM title at his first California CIF High School State Championships on Saturday. The only freshman in a field of 18 finalists, he notched a personal-best time of 1:45.93 to win by .80.
Prior to the 2023-24 high school season, his best time was a 1:48.09 from league championships in April. That, in turn, was a .71 improvement from his 1:48.80 at 2023 Winter Juniors West, where he finished 16th.
Elaydi’s CIF performance moved him from #5 to #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings. He passed Thomas Heilman (1:46.61) and landed just .64 behind Michael Andrew’s 1:45.29 from 2014, becoming only the second 14-year-old swimmer to break 1:46 in the SCY event. (He did break Michael Andrew’s NAG in the long course 200 IM, however, at Novato Sectionals in March.)
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|Date
|1
|1:45.29
|Michael Andrew
|2014 FL NASA Junior National Cham
|3/25/2014
|2
|1:45.93
|Shareef Elaydi
|2024 CIF State Championships
|5/11/2024
|3
|1:46.61
|Thomas Heilman
|2021 NC YOTA Arena Capital Classic
|12/4/2021
|4
|1:47.93
|Tim Wu
|2023 PC NCS Championships
|5/4/2023
|5
|1:48.08
|Gray Umbach
|2009 ST 5A State Meet
|2/26/2009
|6
|1:48.54
|Luka Mijatovic
|2024 PC PC Spring Age Group Championships hosted by SBA
|3/14/2024
|7
|1:48.61
|Carter Lancaster
|2021 IN-O IHSAA Boys State Prelims
|2/25/2021
|8
|1:48.87
|Joseph Campagnola
|2023 FL Spring Age Group Championships-South
|3/3/2023
|9
|1:49.02
|Reece Whitley
|2014 PV Speedo Tom Dolan Invitational
|12/13/2014
|10
|1:49.27
|Baylor Stanton
|2022 NC ESSZ Senior SC Sectional
|3/12/2022
Elaydi’s massive 2.16-second drop included improvements of .47 in the fly, .24 in the back, .38 in the breast (he had already dropped nearly a full second in April), and .68 in the free.
|Winter Juniors West, December 2023
|WCAL Championships, April 2024
|CIF State Meet, May 2024
|Fly
|23.69
|23.84
|23.32
|Back
|51.19 (27.50)
|51.68 (27.84)
|50.58 (27.26)
|Breast
|1:22.50 (31.31)
|1:22.06 (30.38)
|1:20.58 (30.00)
|Free
|1:48.80 (26.30)
|1:48.09 (26.03)
|1:45.93 (25.35)
Elaydi, who trains with Santa Clara Swim Club, will turn 15 in mid-June. While California traditionally transitions to long course meets after CIF, Elaydi still has a month before he heads to USA Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis in June. There, he has qualified to swim the 200 fly with 2:00.38. He’s just .24 shy of the 2:03.49 qualifying standard in the 200 IM and .85 off in the 100 fly cut of 53.59.