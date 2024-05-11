Shareef Elaydi Wins 200 IM at California State Meet with 1:45.93; Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14s

2024 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships

May 9-11, 2024

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex

Fresno, California

SCY (25 yards)

14-year-old Shareef Elaydi, a freshman at Archbishop Mitty High School in San José, won the 200 IM title at his first California CIF High School State Championships on Saturday. The only freshman in a field of 18 finalists, he notched a personal-best time of 1:45.93 to win by .80.

Prior to the 2023-24 high school season, his best time was a 1:48.09 from league championships in April. That, in turn, was a .71 improvement from his 1:48.80 at 2023 Winter Juniors West, where he finished 16th.

Elaydi’s CIF performance moved him from #5 to #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings. He passed Thomas Heilman (1:46.61) and landed just .64 behind Michael Andrew’s 1:45.29 from 2014, becoming only the second 14-year-old swimmer to break 1:46 in the SCY event. (He did break Michael Andrew’s NAG in the long course 200 IM, however, at Novato Sectionals in March.)

Rank Time Swimmer Meet Date 1 1:45.29 Michael Andrew 2014 FL NASA Junior National Cham 3/25/2014 2 1:45.93 Shareef Elaydi 2024 CIF State Championships 5/11/2024 3 1:46.61 Thomas Heilman 2021 NC YOTA Arena Capital Classic 12/4/2021 4 1:47.93 Tim Wu 2023 PC NCS Championships 5/4/2023 5 1:48.08 Gray Umbach 2009 ST 5A State Meet 2/26/2009 6 1:48.54 Luka Mijatovic 2024 PC PC Spring Age Group Championships hosted by SBA 3/14/2024 7 1:48.61 Carter Lancaster 2021 IN-O IHSAA Boys State Prelims 2/25/2021 8 1:48.87 Joseph Campagnola 2023 FL Spring Age Group Championships-South 3/3/2023 9 1:49.02 Reece Whitley 2014 PV Speedo Tom Dolan Invitational 12/13/2014 10 1:49.27 Baylor Stanton 2022 NC ESSZ Senior SC Sectional 3/12/2022

Elaydi’s massive 2.16-second drop included improvements of .47 in the fly, .24 in the back, .38 in the breast (he had already dropped nearly a full second in April), and .68 in the free.

Winter Juniors West, December 2023 WCAL Championships, April 2024 CIF State Meet, May 2024 Fly 23.69 23.84 23.32 Back 51.19 (27.50) 51.68 (27.84) 50.58 (27.26) Breast 1:22.50 (31.31) 1:22.06 (30.38) 1:20.58 (30.00) Free 1:48.80 (26.30) 1:48.09 (26.03) 1:45.93 (25.35)

Elaydi, who trains with Santa Clara Swim Club, will turn 15 in mid-June. While California traditionally transitions to long course meets after CIF, Elaydi still has a month before he heads to USA Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis in June. There, he has qualified to swim the 200 fly with 2:00.38. He’s just .24 shy of the 2:03.49 qualifying standard in the 200 IM and .85 off in the 100 fly cut of 53.59.