Michael Phelps’ Son Destroys the Field in His First-Ever Swimming Race

Michael Phelps, the most-decorated Olympian in history, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week, where the two covered a range of topics.

That included a chat about his son Beckett’s first swim race, in which he smoked the competition (he doesn’t specify which of his kids it was, but does say “first grade” and Beckett is 6).

“He’s never had a swimming race before ever,” Phelps said. “He literally said to me, ‘Dad I’m going to jump off the starting block’ and I was like ‘awesome can’t wait to see it.’

“And he doesn’t jump off the starting block. But as soon as he dove in, I mean, he was half-a-body-length ahead. It was unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like it, I’ve never seen him swim like that. He took two breaths the whole lap. He just…I don’t want to say he destroyed everybody but…”

He was interrupted by the audience, and the host Fallon, applauding and encouraging his ‘proud dad’ behavior.

This was one of a number of conversations between the two which ranged from the silly to the serious.

Phelps says he wants someone to break his medal count record at the Olympics (and lets most of the audience know that all of his individual World Records have been broken):

Fallon imitating Phelps’ famous pre-race block routine:

Phelps discussing his own mental health journey:

Phelps doing karaoke with Justin Timberlake:

Phelps and Fallon go head-to-head in water war:

 

5
Beginner Swimmer at 25
6 minutes ago

The best thing about Michael Phelps is not his swimming but how cool of a dad he is 😎

cynthia curran
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
3 seconds ago

It sounds like Beckett swam freestyle and not breaststroke.

bobthebuilderrocks
21 minutes ago

Imagine being the club closest to where the Phelps family lives. Wonder how badly they wanna see the Phelps’ show up for a try out at their team, lol.

Ranger Coach
34 minutes ago

The real question is: How were the underwaters?

Phelps’s kids have been in the water since before they could walk. The swim coaches in the area are hoping that those kids go to the school they coach at.

Mr Piano
Reply to  Ranger Coach
16 minutes ago

Pretty sure that Boomer has already committed to Texas.

