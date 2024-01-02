Snoop Dogg To Help With NBC Primetime Coverage During The 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg will help provide coverage with NBC Primetime during the 2024 Paris Olympics, the media company announced last night during halftime of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings NFL game.

NBC made the announcement saying, “Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.”

Snoop Dogg is a rapper from Long Beach, California. His rap career began in the 1990s and has continued since. In 2022, he was the Super Bowl halftime performer along with fellow rappers Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop Dogg has also ventured into other avenues including acting, investing, and being a media personality.

In addition to his halftime performance, he has been a longtime sports fan. He has been seen numerous times at NBA, NFL, and NHL games, just to name a few sports. In 2023, Snoop Dogg joined an investment group to attempt to buy the Ottaawa Senators, an NHL team in Ottawa, Canada.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26th through August 11th. Swimming is scheduled from July 27th-August 4th.

In 2021, Snoop Dogg, alongside comedian Kevin Hart, recapped the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and its highlights. The two had a total of nine episodes. Notably, the two spoke with Caeleb Dressel in episode 8 about records in the sport. They also spoke with Michael Phelps on swimming and mental health in episode 7.

More recently, Snoop Dogg has helped NBC with NFL coverage on Sunday nights, including highlighting plays in “Snoop’s Dogg House.”

As Snoop Dogg is originally from the Los Angeles area, his addition to the coverage is a great lead-up as the 2028 Olympic Games will take place in Los Angeles.