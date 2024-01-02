Ana Hazlehurst, Who Broke Olympian Anita Nall’s Record, Signs With Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ana Hazlehurst of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim collegiately at Indiana University.

A multi-talented high school senior, Hazlehurst is a member of the high school Chorus and plays piano and is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Hazlehurst, the top female recruit in the class of 2024 from her home state, won five Maryland Swimming LSC Championships in February, showing that she’s as versatile in the pool as she is out of it:

100 breast – 1:01.33

200 breast – 2:14.59

200 fly – 2:01.29

200 IM – 2:00.87

400 IM – 4:16.47

She also finished 2nd in the 1000 free (10:01.02) and 3rd in the 200 back (2:00.86).

Hazlehurst was still 16 in that meet, and her time in the 100 breaststroke broke a record set 31 years prior by Olympic gold medalist Anita Nall. Nall swam 1:02.09 in 1992, the same year when she won Olympic gold in the 400 medley relay, silver in the 100 breast, and bronze in the 200 breast in Barcelona.

Nall also trained with NBAC before heading to Arizona State for her college career.

Best Times in Yards:

500 free – 4:57.56

1000 free – 10:01.02

100 breast – 1:01.33

200 breast – 2:14.59

200 fly – 2:01.16

200 IM – 2:00.23

400 IM – 4:16.41

Indiana coaches project her in college to focus in the two IM races and the 200 breast, though they say the 200 fly is a possibility as well.

While the Big Ten landscape will change dramatically next season with the additions of USC and UCLA, Hazlehurst already has a B-Final worthy time in the 400 IM (from her junior season of high school). That’s an event where Indiana scored big with four swimmers in the top 16.

She would also have scored in the C-Final last season in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke.

The Indiana women finished 2nd at the 2023 Big Ten Championships last season, about 130 points behind Ohio State, before ultimately finishing 7th at the NCAA Championship meet.

Indiana hit the Middle-Atlantic region hard in the girls’ class of 2024. Besides Hazlehurst, Claire Stuhlmacher from Virginia and Daniela Karnaugh from New Jersey will also join the Indiana ranks next fall, as will in-state swimmer Mary Cespedes, arguably the top swimming recruit in the Hoosier class.

The Hoosiers have also signed French twins Lucie Delmas and Justine Delmas for the fall.

Hazlehurst doesn’t swim for her high school, but attends Dulaney High School.

