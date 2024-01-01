Cal Earns 4th Top-20 Verbal Commitment for 2025-26 from #11 Ryan Erisman

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of California, Berkeley men’s swimming and diving team kicked off 2024 with a verbal commitment from Ryan Erisman, the #11 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2025.

“I chose Cal because of the world class coaches and amazing team atmosphere that will help me achieve my goals. I’m looking forward to training at a high level with some of the best in the world.”

Erisman is Cal’s 8th verbal commitment from the class of 2025. The Golden Bears will welcome #7 Norvin Clontz, #11 Erisman, #15 Caiden Bowers, #20 Kenneth Barnicle, “honorable mention” Julien Rousseau, “best of the rest” Ian Platts-Mills, Andrew Shackell, and Dar Lavrenko to the Berkeley campus in the fall of 2025.

Between Cal and Virginia, who nabbed #1 Thomas Heilman, #2 Maximus Williamson, #8 Thomas Mercer, and #12 Josh Howat, 40% of the cohort’s top-20 is accounted for. And by 2025, when they all suit up for these two teams, Cal and UVA will both be in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 2026 ACC Conference Championships will be superlative.

Erisman swims for Windermere High School and Windermere Lakers Aquatics. He recently won the 200 free (1:36.13) and 500 free (4:22.05) and contributed to the winning 200 free relay (20.05 anchor) and runner-up 400 free relay (44.55 leadoff) at the Florida High School Class 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He swam PBs in the 100/200/500 free.

A month later, at Winter Juniors East, he lowered his PB in the 500 by 2.2 seconds (4:19.87) and clocked PBs in the 100 fly (50.09) and 200 fly (1:46.59). He also competed in the 200/400 IM and left the meet with 10th-place finishes in the 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Erisman had an outstanding 2023 long course season, earning 2024 Olympic Trials cuts in the 400 free (3:54.08), 1500 free (15:39.86), 200 IM (2:03.27) and 400 IM (4:22.12), and qualifying for the U.S. Worlds Juniors team by swimming a 1:50.64 in the 200 free at U.S. Nationals.

Erisman has such a wide range of events that he will be able to fill nearly any hole that Cal head coach Dave Durden needs filling. He could be a 500 free-200 free-1650 free specialist, or a 200 IM-400 IM-200 flyer, or just about any combination of the above, evoking such versatile (recent) Golden Bears as Andrew Seliskar, Sean Grieshop, and Trenton Julian.

Erisman plans on studying business or engineering at Cal. His best SCY times include:

400 IM: 3:48.42

200 IM: 1:49.10

100 free: 44.55

200 free: 1:36.13

500 free: 4:19.87

1650 free: 15:24.48

200 fly: 1:46.59

