Andrew Shackell (2025), Alex’s Twin Brother, Makes Verbal Commitment to… Cal!

And then there were three.

After Aaron (Cal class of 2028 commit) and Alex (Cal class of 2029 commit), Andrew Shackell has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley. He will join his twin sister in the class of 2029.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California Berkeley to continue my swimming and academic careers. I’d like to thank all the coaches who helped me as well as my parents for supporting me. Go Bears 🐻!”

Aaron is a junior at Carmel High School. He swims for Carmel Swim Club. After placing 4th in the 100 fly (49.64) and 6th in the 200 free (1:40.57), leading off the state-champion 400 free relay (45.57) and the runner-up 200 free relay (21.29) at the 2023 Indiana High School State Championships, he kicked off the LCM season a month later with all new times at Indy Sectionals. There, he placed 13th in the 50 free (23.89), 10th in the 100 free (52.72), 6th in the 200 free (1:54.17), 19th in the 100 fly (54.16), and 9th in the 200 fly (2:04.43).

By the end of the summer, between Indiana LSC Senior Championships and Summer Junior Nationals, he had gotten his 200 free time down to 1:53.80, his 100 fly to 55.87, and his 200 fly to 2:01.88. Year-over-year, he dropped 1.8 seconds in the 50 free (23.89), 2.7 in the 100 free (52.72), 6.8 in the 200 free, 3.2 in the 100 fly, and 7.7 in the 200 fly.

With drops like that over the summer, Shackell is poised to have a strong short course season. His best SCY times to date include:

100 fly – 49.48

200 fly – 1:50.84

200 free – 1:39.87

100 free – 46.55

50 free – 21.29

