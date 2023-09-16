Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Shackell (2025), Alex’s Twin Brother, Makes Verbal Commitment to… Cal!

Comments: 1

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

And then there were three.

After Aaron (Cal class of 2028 commit) and Alex (Cal class of 2029 commit), Andrew Shackell has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley. He will join his twin sister in the class of 2029.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California Berkeley to continue my swimming and academic careers. I’d like to thank all the coaches who helped me as well as my parents for supporting me. Go Bears 🐻!”

Aaron is a junior at Carmel High School. He swims for Carmel Swim Club. After placing 4th in the 100 fly (49.64) and 6th in the 200 free (1:40.57), leading off the state-champion 400 free relay (45.57) and the runner-up 200 free relay (21.29) at the 2023 Indiana High School State Championships, he kicked off the LCM season a month later with all new times at Indy Sectionals. There, he placed 13th in the 50 free (23.89), 10th in the 100 free (52.72), 6th in the 200 free (1:54.17), 19th in the 100 fly (54.16), and 9th in the 200 fly (2:04.43).

By the end of the summer, between Indiana LSC Senior Championships and Summer Junior Nationals, he had gotten his 200 free time down to 1:53.80, his 100 fly to 55.87, and his 200 fly to 2:01.88. Year-over-year, he dropped 1.8 seconds in the 50 free (23.89), 2.7 in the 100 free (52.72), 6.8 in the 200 free, 3.2 in the 100 fly, and 7.7 in the 200 fly.

With drops like that over the summer, Shackell is poised to have a strong short course season. His best SCY times to date include:

  • 100 fly – 49.48
  • 200 fly – 1:50.84
  • 200 free – 1:39.87
  • 100 free – 46.55
  • 50 free – 21.29

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fukuoka Gold
31 minutes ago

Andrew (not Shackell, not Michael) is kicking rocks and punching wall right now.

6
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!