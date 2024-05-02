Pitt Associate Head Coach Roman Willets Announces He Will Step Away From Coaching

University of Pittsburgh associate head coach Roman Willets has announced that he will step away from coaching after 10+ years.

“I have recently made the decision to step away from coaching. It has been an amazing 10+ years and I could not be more thankful for the journey and all those that I’ve had the opportunity to work with along the way. Especially all the members of the team and staff at @pitt_swim_dive – thank you all for allowing me to join your program and work alongside you this season.”

Willets spent one season with Pitt as he was hired as associate head coach last August under head coach Chase Kreitler. Willets had spent time with Kreitler at Cal as Willets was a volunteer assistant with Cal during the 2020-2021 season when Kreitler was a full-time assistant with the Golden Bears.

In between his time at Cal and Pitt, Willets spent three seasons with Alabama as an assistant coach. Before his time at Cal, Willets primarily spent his time coaching club swimming. He began his coaching career with San Clemente Aquatics in 2013 while still in school at Michigan.

Willets climbed the club coaching ladder spending 2014-2015 with North Baltimore Aquatic Club as a High Performance Assistant Coach. Then, he was the Head Age Group Coach of The Bay Club Tidal Waves from 2015-2016 before becoming Director of the club from 2016-2018. He finished his club coaching career with Ladera Oaks Swim & Tennis Club as a Senior and Age Group Assistant Coach from 2018-2021.

He graduated from Michigan in 2014 with a degree in secondary education. He was a member of Michigan’s 2013 Big Ten and NCAA Championship teams. Willets is originally from Whitehouse, Ohio, a city outside of Toledo.

Willets is married to former American Record holder and three-time World Champion Liz Pelton.

Kreitler just finished his 2nd season with Pitt as he was hired in April 2022. Willets was one of two associate head coaches on the staff as Samantha Pitter was hired in 2022 after spending time at Harvard.