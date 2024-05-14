Virginia Promotes Tyler Fenwick From Associate Head Coach To Senior Associate Head Coach

Tyler Fenwick of Virginia has been promoted from associate head coach to senior associate head coach. This likely takes him off the table for any of the currently big open coaching positions.

“Tyler has been such an integral part of our program’s success the last seven years as we started here at UVA together,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “He was my first hire and I’m excited to have him by my side for another seven seasons. He’s been particularly instrumental in our recent recruiting successes and has led the charge for the future of both our men and women. He’s always willing to take on any task, is very flexible and loyal. I am looking forward to even more success with Tyler and our program going forward.”

Fenwick has been with Virginia since 2017 when he was hired as an associate head coach. Since arriving at Virginia, Fenwick has helped the women to four national championships in a row. The women have also had 32 women’s national champions in that time span. The men have consistently finished in the top 20 at NCAAs since 2019. Fenwick primarily works with alumni relations, development and fundraising, program marketing and promotion, social media creative services and management and recruiting alongside his on deck duties.

He also has coached at the international level as he was an assistant coach for the US at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships. He also has served as the US Open Water head coach on numerous occasions.

Prior to arriving at Virginia, Fenwick was the associate head coach at Tennessee from 2012-2017. Before arriving to collegiate coaching, Fenwick coached the men’s national team group with the Mission Viejo Nadadores (MVN) in California. He also has served as an assistant coach with Germantown Academy Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania.

Fenwick was one of two associate head coaches for the team this past season as Blaire Bachman also was an associate head coach. Bachman has since left the program as she took the job of Director of Swimming and Diving at Texas A&M just last week. This promotion for Fenwick most likely takes him off of the table for any big open head coaching positions. Numerous Power 5 coaching jobs are currently open including West Virginia, Penn State, Washington State, Boston College, and Arizona.