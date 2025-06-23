Collin Holgerson Drops 2:00.88 200 Back To Conclude Richard Quick Invite

2025 Richard Quick Invitational

June 20-22, 2025

Auburn, Alabama

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2025 SE Richard Quick Invitational”

Day 1 & 2 Recap

After swimming to a lifetime best in the 100 backstroke earlier in the weekend, SwimAtlanta’s Collin Holgerson earned a win in the 200 backstroke swimming a 2:00.88. That marked a huge lifetime best for the 17 year old as his previous best was a 2:04.22 that he swam earlier this month at US Summer Nationals to place 37th. His time from tonight would have moved him up to 22nd. Holgerson has dropped almost eight seconds in the event this summer already as he entered the season with a lifetime best 2:08.56. Holgerson is now #81 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Ben Bevill of McCallie swam to a lifetime best 2:08.23 in the 200 IM in the win. Bevill entered the meet with a best time of a 2:16.09 that he swam at the 2023 edition of the meet. Bevill competes collegiately for Denison University in Ohio and was 26th in the 200 IM at 2025 Division III NCAAs.

Sohib Khaled earned a win in the men’s 100 fly in a 52.79. The Egypt native had a lifetime best 53.51 in the event from 2023. He swims collegiately for Auburn and notably was 5th in the 100 fly at the 2024 SEC Championships.

The women’s side of the night was highlighted by Lisa Klevanovich as she followed up her 50 free win from last night by winning the 100 free in a 55.87. She has been as fast as 54.43.

14 year old Addie Speigner of SwimAtlanta swam to two wins in the 13-14 age group on the final night of competition. First, Speigner swam to a 59.38 in the 100 free dropping 0.41 seconds off her lifetime best. She also swam to a win in the 100 fly touching in a 1:02.73 to drop 0.22 seconds.