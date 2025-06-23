Davidson College Lands Florida HS 1A Finalist McKenna Smith (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

McKenna Smith, a versatile swimmer with particular strength in sprint freestyle and butterfly events, has decided to continue her swimming career at Davidson College this fall. Smith attends Berkeley Preparatory School and also trains with the Berkeley Barracudas.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Davidson College! I would like to thank Coach Kevin and my parents for their constant support and the coaches at Davidson for this incredible opportunity. I would also like to thank all of my friends and lane buddies for making this journey so fun. I can’t wait for the next four! Go Wildcats! ❤️🖤”

Smith secured her fastest 100 fly time of 56.59 during prelims at the 2024 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship (SCY) in November. She went on to become a two-time finalist at the meet, placing 6th in the 50 free (23.99) and 8th in the 100 fly (57.97).

The year prior, she recorded her best 100 breast time at the same championship, finishing 10th in 1:05.61. She also placed 15th in the 100 fly (58.76).

More recently, at the 2025 Florida Senior Championship (SCY) in March, Smith swam a personal-best 23.80 in the 50 free prelims, qualifying for the Futures Championship in Justin. She went on to place 8th in the finals (23.88). She also set a personal best in the 50 fly, clocking 25.17 in prelims and finishing 6th in the finals (25.29). Additionally, she posted her fastest 200 fly in prelims with a time of 2:13.86.

Smith’s fastest 100 free came in 2022 at the FL SPA Spring Fling (SCY), where she placed 2nd overall in 52.95. She also earned second swims in five other events, finishing 1st in the 50 free (24.48), 3rd in the 50 breast (31.38), 5th in the 50 fly (26.70), and 6th in both the 100 breast (1:08.06) and 200 breast (2:29.24).

50 Free – 23.80

100 Free – 52.95

100 Fly – 56.59

100 Breast – 1:05.61

Davidson College finished 6th out of 11 teams at the 2025 Women’s Atlantic 10 Championships. Smith would have been Davidson’s 2nd fastest performer in the 50 free last season, making her a strong asset for relays. The fastest time, 23.07, was held by Adelyn Donaldson, who was a senior last season. Smith’s 100 fly would have ranked 3rd on the team.

Smith will join Elizabeth Palmer, Reece Ramseur, Ellery Bracall, Frances Bohner, Julia Pisano, and Caroline Furbay on Davidson’s campus this fall. Pisano also holds a strong 50 free time of 23.81, as does Furbay (23.56).

