Texas State Finalist Keann Guthrie to Dive for NC State Starting Fall 2025

Keann Guthrie, a three-time Texas high school state diving finalist, is set to compete for NC State University starting in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NC State University. I would like to thank God, my family, and coaches who got me here! GO WOLFPACK.”

Guthrie recently graduated from Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, where she was a member of the varsity swimming and diving team all four years.

While competing for Lake Highlands, Guthrie made it to the finals of the UIL 6A State Championship three years in a row, from her sophomore to her senior year. Her top performance came in 2023, when she placed 12th overall in the 1-meter diving event with 381.40 points.

At the regional level, Guthrie is the three-time defending champion on the 1-meter at the District 7-6A Championship and won the 1-meter diving at the 2024 UIL Region 6A Championship with 378 points.

Guthrie is also adept at the 3-meter and platform diving events. She competed at the 2025 USA Diving Zone Championships, where she finished 12th in the Group A Girls 16-18 Platform event with 269.30 points. She also finished 17th in the Group A Girls 16-18 3-meter event (311.10 points) and 19th in the Group A Girls 16-18 1-meter event (292.55 points).

Top Scores

1-meter (11 dives) – 414.60

1-meter (6 dives) – 387.15

3-meter – 380.55

Platform – 326.85

A Division I program, NC State competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference with powerhouses such as UVA and Stanford. The women’s team took 5th at the ACC Championships this past season, but did not have any divers make it to the finals.

Guthrie should be a strong contributor for NC State, helping to boost their diving program. In addition to Guthrie, the team will have two returning divers next season: Elisabeth Rockefeller and Celia Bidwell.

Currently set to join Guthrie as part of NC State’s class of 2029 are Kathleen Turano, Jade Garstang, Katie Lawrence and Lily King; Guthrie appears to be the only diver committed for next season.

