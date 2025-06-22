Sectionals Finalist Miles Smyczek Set to Compete for UMass Amherst This Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sectionals finalist Miles Smyczek is headed east to swim for the University of Massachusetts at Amherst beginning in the fall of 2025.

The Arizona native recently graduated from Tucson High Magnet School, where he swam for the school’s swim and dive team while completing his senior year. Before switching to Tucson High Magnet, Smyczek attended Cienega High School in Vail, AZ, for his first three years and was a member of the swim and dive team all three years.

Smyczek currently trains year-round with Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, specializing primarily in the longer distances of freestyle, butterfly and IM.

At the 2025 Speedo Sectionals in Austin, Smyczek turned in a series of top performances, including a handful of lifetime best and season-best times. He placed 23rd in the 400 IM in 4:06.10 after posting a personal best time of 4:05.42 during the preliminary heats, and he placed 28th in the 500 free in a season-best time of 4:37.52. Smyczek competed in three more individual events: the 1000 free (9:51.90), the 1650 free (16:13.53) and the 200 fly (1:55.27 – SB).

Smyczek is a nine-time Arizona high school state finalist, with his top-ranking performances coming at the 2023 AIA Division II State Championship. Smyczek placed 3rd in both the 200 free (1:43.50) and 500 free (4:36.65), setting new lifetime best times in both events. He also helped his team to a 6th-place finish in the 400 free relay, splitting 48.75 as the anchor, and an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, posting a split of 28.10 as the backstroke leg,

Prior to moving to Arizona, Smyczek lived in Wisconsin, where he swam for Ozaukee Aquatics in Mequon for six years from 2014-2020.

Best Times SCY

200 free – 1:43.50

500 free – 4:36.24

1000 free – 9:38.45

1650 free – 15:53.87

200 fly – 1:54.31

400 IM – 4:05.42

A Division I Mid-Major program, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst is part of the Atlantic 10 Conference; the men’s team placed 6th out of 11 teams at the Atlantic 10 Championships this past season before sending one swimmer on to compete at NCAAs. Based on the results from the 2025 conference championships, Smyczek would have placed 14th in the 1650 free and would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 400 IM, setting him up to score some points early on for the Minutemen.

Set to join Smyczek in Amherst this fall are Chase Dai, Hudson Bawduniak, Bode Groh, Macek Vandermolen, Liam Hickey, Eli Panachyda and Sota Kawahata, who should all make for strong training partners over the next four years.

