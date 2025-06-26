Justina Kozan Now Representing Poland At International Level, Wins Bronze In 200 Free At U23

Justina Kozan has changed her sporting citizenship/nationality as she now represents Poland, making her international debut for the European country at the U23 European Championships in Slovakia this week. Kozan previously represented the US at the 2023 edition of the U23 European Championships.

Kozan is able to do so after World Aquatics reduced the waiting period from three years to one year. In addition, athletes only have to live in the country for one year now, also reduced from the three year period.

Kozan was one of seven women that represented the US at the 2023 edition of the meet, although the US was not allowed to win official medals at the competition. The 2023 meet was the inaugural edition of the meet. Kozan won the 400 IM in a 4:40.97 and the 200 IM in a 2:12.98.

Last summer, Kozan swam at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, finishing 18th in the 400 IM (4:49.90), 36th in the 200 IM (2:18.44), and 43rd in the 200 free (2:01.60). SwimSwam has reached out to Kozan on her affiliation with the country but has not heard back as of publishing.

So far this week, Kozan has already won bronze in the 200 freestyle in a 1:58.26. That is just off her lifetime best 1:58.10 that she swam back in 2021. Her best time is less than a second off the Polish national record that stands at a 1:57.15 that Otylia Jędrzejczak swam in 2006.

The 21 year old just finished her junior season with the USC Trojans, notably finishing 16th in the 500 free at the 2025 NCAA Championships. She also swam in prelims of the 200 fly and 400 IM. Kozan is not the only Trojan that represents Poland at the international level as brothers Michal Chmielewski and Krzysztof Chmielewski just finished their sophomore seasons with USC. The brothers are also in Slovakia this week.

USC alum Kasia Wasick also represents Poland internationally. Wasick has represented Poland at the last four Olympic Games.