University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Picks Up Five-Time Louisiana State Champion Logan Beebe

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Logan Beebe, a five time Louisiana High School Champion, will be joining the Panthers at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall.

I am excited to announce my commitment to UWM and my next chapter there. I would like to say thanks to my family, coaches, and friends who pushed me along the way. And thanks to Coach Alex and Coach Kyle over at Milwaukee for providing me with this opportunity. Go Panthers!!!

Beebe, who also goes by Ricky, attended Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, which is where he won the 200 IM (1:53.96) and was a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay team, splitting 21.93 on the anchor leg. He also finished as the runner up in the 100 butterfly (50.37) en route to helping Holy Cross win their 7th straight high school title. He also has a few other state titles under his belt: his junior year, he won both the 100 fly and the 200 IM, his sophomore year, he won the 500 freestyle (4:47.38), and his freshman year he won the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

Beebe swims club at Nu Wave Swim Club, and he recently competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Justin, where he finished 10th in the 200 fly and 26th in the 200 IM.

Beebe has two sisters, Myah and Chloe who are college athletes as well. Both girls play soccer at Millsaps College in Mississippi and Chloe was also on the swim team.

Best SCY Times

100 Fly- 50.05

200 Fly- 1:48.37

200 IM- 1:53.78

The University of Wisconsin-Miluakee men’s team is coming off a 4th place finish at the Horizon League Championships in February, and Beebe will help add depth to an already strong fly group.

Beebe’s 100 fly time would have been third on the team last season, just behind Nikolas Wheeler’s 48.89 in 2nd. Beebe is just outside of scoring position in this event, as he would have been 19th this year, and it took a time of 49.15 to final.

The 200 fly is his highest ranking event, both on the team and in the conference. He would have been 2nd on the team, about a second behind Caleb Carlisle (who also has the top time in the 100 fly and was only a freshman last year). His time of 1:48.37 would have finished 6th overall at the conference championships.

He will be joined on campus by Emre Arican, Josh Crook, Maximus Dexter, Aleks Piljevic, Dragos Cozma, and transfer Sam Lorenz as newcomers on campus.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.