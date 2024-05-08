Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Summary Of Current Open Division I Head Coaching Positions (May Update)

Comments: 3

The swimming and diving coaching carousel is in full swing. Last month we summarized all of the open positions. Nine positions were open a month ago but 11 are currently open.

PROGRAMS THAT STILL HAVE A HEAD COACHING POSITION OPEN (AS OF THE AFTERNOON OF MAY 8th):

PROGRAMS THAT HAVE ALREADY FILLED THEIR HEAD COACHING POSITIONS:

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
[email protected]
42 minutes ago

Thanks for the summary

0
0
Reply
Morgantown Enthusiast
49 minutes ago

J-Cal—>WVU

1
0
Reply
Duckman
58 minutes ago

You are missing Umass women

2
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!