Toledo Hires Alumnus, NCAA Qualifier Jacy Dyer to Lead Swimming Program

The University of Toledo has brought one of its most favored swimming daughters back to the roost, hiring former NCAA qualifier Jacy Dyer as the program’s new head women’s swimming & diving coach.

Dyer was the 2010 MAC Swimmer of the Year, 2010 Toledo Female Athlete of the Year, 10-time MAC Champion, and is the only Rocket to ever qualify for the NCAA Championships in three separate events in her career from 2007-11.

Dyer made an immediate impact for the Rockets, breaking three school records as a freshman in the 500, 1,000, and 1,650 freestyle events. During her sophomore campaign, Dyer set the MAC record in the 500 freestyle at the conference meet. As a junior in 2010, Dyer collected five MAC individual titles, was named MAC Swimmer of the Year, and helped Toledo to its first-ever MAC Championship crown. At that meet, Dyer broke her own record in the 500 freestyle (4:44.23) which still stands as the program record. As a senior, Dyer won four more MAC titles and qualified and competed at the NCAA Championships in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and mile.

Dyer has made a splash as a college coach as well. She began her career coaching at James Madison (2014-2018) and Virginia Tech (2018-2022). She most recently spent two years as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Fairfield University where she was named the 2023 MAAC Coach of the Year after guiding the women’s team to the conference title. That included coaching Erini Pappas to the MAAC Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet Award at the 2023 championships.

In 2024, the Fairfield women finished 2nd out of 10 teams at the MAC Championships, 62 points behind Niagara, and the Fairfield men finished 4th out of 9 teams.

The Stags swept the MAAC awards in diving, with Andrew Cataldo winning both Most Oustanding Diver and MAAC Diving Rookie of the Met on the men’s side, Alexis Gaulin winning Most Outstanding Diver on the women’s side, Lillian Tonole winning Diving Rookie of the Meet on the women’s side, and Devin O’Nalty winning Diving Coach of the Year.

In swimming, Nora Segurola Larringa was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer on the women’s side after winning conference titles in the 50 free (23.43), 100 back (54.92), and 200 back (1:59.06).

Dyer replaces Brie Globig, who was fired in the spring after leading the program for five seasons.

Globig finished her Toledo career with a 13-25 (.342) record in dual meets, the worst record by any head coach in at least the last 35 years of the program’s history.

She took over a program that was already at the bottom of the conference (they were 7th in 2018-2019), and after an initial jump to 6th place in 2020, Globig’s first season leading the program, they finished 7th, 8th, 7th, and 7th over the last four years of her tenure. She served one season as interim head coach before getting the job on a full-time basis in April 2020.

The Rockets set one program record at the 2024 MAC Championships when 5th-year senior Lauren Kilgore swam 53.46 in prelims of the 100 fly before placing 7th in the final. Kilgore led the team with 37 individual points at the meet. She and fellow 5th-year Kennedy Lovell (7th, 200 free, 1:49.57) were the team’s two A-Finalists at the 2024 meet.