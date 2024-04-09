USA Swimming Foundation Awards $780,000 in 2024 Learn-to-Swim Grant Funds For Lesson Providers

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, today announced its initial round of 2024 Learn-to-Swim Grant program funding. It awarded $780,000 to 162 swim lesson providers nationwide, vetting more than 400 applications through a competitive annual review process. These funds will be distributed across 40 states to provide approximately 14,500 individuals with the opportunity to learn the lifesaving skill of water safety.

“The USA Swimming Foundation is proud to continue providing Learn-to-Swim opportunities at the local level for both adults and youth,” said USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Elaine Calip. “With the excitement surrounding U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming and the Olympic Games, we anticipate an increased interest in our sport. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with lesson providers nationwide to keep kids and adults safe in and around the water.”

Since 2007, The USA Swimming Foundation has awarded grants to help fund youth Learn-to-Swim programs nationwide and recently expanded to include funding for adult learn-to-swim programs. More than $8 million in funding has been provided for programs, directly benefiting children and adults who would not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to swim.

Youth Learn-to-Swim grants will be distributed to 124 providers across 40 states. These programs will receive $650,000 in funding to support youth programs offering free or reduced-cost swim lessons and impacting an estimated 12,000 children.

In 2021, U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) moved its fundraising efforts for adult learn-to-swim programs to the USA Swimming Foundation, solidifying all learn-to-swim fundraising efforts under the USA Swimming Foundation. This year, $130,000 in funding will be granted to 38 adult Learn-to-Swim providers across 24 states, providing an estimated 2,500 adults the opportunity to learn how to swim.

Learn more about both Youth and Adult Learn-to-Swim Grants here.

The full list of programs awarded grant funding is available here.