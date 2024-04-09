Yulia Efimova Says She Will Seek Neutral Olympic Status – If She Thinks She Can Medal

Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, a three-time Olympic medalist in breaststroke races, has said that she plans to apply for neutral status to race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Efimova, 32, won silver medals in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at the 2016 Olympic Games and a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she finished 5th in the 100 breaststroke, her only individual event, and swam a prelims leg of Russia’s 7th-place medley relay.

In addition to her Olympic results, Efimova is a six-time World Champion and seven-time European Champion.

Efimova has for years lived and trained in the United States in Southern California.

Efimova says that while she plans to apply for neutral status, she is still not certain if she will pursue the Olympics.

“I plan to apply for neutral status, but I’m still waiting. At the moment I don’t see the point, given my results at the Moscow Championship. If you go to the Olympics, then only for medals,” Efimova said in an interview with metaratings.ru.

The Russian Championships will run from April 14-19 in Kazan.

She says that the application for neutral status indicates that the process can be completed in as few as two weeks, but always within a month. That implies that swimmers have until May 23rd to get their application for neutrality approved before the June 23rd Olympic nomination deadline.

Efimova’s Russian breaststroking colleague Evgeniia Chikunova, 19, says that she won’t seek neutral status.

Efimova spent much of the fall season into the new year at home racing in Russia. At the Moscow Championships in March, she swam 1:08.71 in the 100 breaststroke in long course, putting her well behind Chikunova’s 1:07.40 winning time.

Before that, she last swam at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup in mid-December, where she won the 50 breast (29.76) and was 2nd in the 100 breast (1:04.90) in short course meters.

The IOC has placed conditions on Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including a commitment to respect the Olympic Charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement” among other conditions. The IOC says that the Russian and Belarusian invasion of Ukraine and specifically Russia’s annexation of regional Ukrainian sporting organizations is a violation of the Olympic charter, a point that was upheld by the international Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this year.

Individual athletes (but not teams) who compete with neutral status are allowed to compete, but they cannot attend the opening ceremonies and will not be mentioned in the medals table. Russia was officially barred from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to issues with the country’s anti-doping system, though the restrictions on participation in the last edition were much less than those imposed for the 2024 Games.