Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Yulia Efimova Says She Will Seek Neutral Olympic Status – If She Thinks She Can Medal

Comments: 6

Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova, a three-time Olympic medalist in breaststroke races, has said that she plans to apply for neutral status to race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Efimova, 32, won silver medals in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at the 2016 Olympic Games and a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she finished 5th in the 100 breaststroke, her only individual event, and swam a prelims leg of Russia’s 7th-place medley relay.

In addition to her Olympic results, Efimova is a six-time World Champion and seven-time European Champion.

Efimova has for years lived and trained in the United States in Southern California.

Efimova says that while she plans to apply for neutral status, she is still not certain if she will pursue the Olympics.

“I plan to apply for neutral status, but I’m still waiting. At the moment I don’t see the point, given my results at the Moscow Championship. If you go to the Olympics, then only for medals,” Efimova said in an interview with metaratings.ru.

The Russian Championships will run from April 14-19 in Kazan.

She says that the application for neutral status indicates that the process can be completed in as few as two weeks, but always within a month. That implies that swimmers have until May 23rd to get their application for neutrality approved before the June 23rd Olympic nomination deadline.

Efimova’s Russian breaststroking colleague Evgeniia Chikunova, 19, says that she won’t seek neutral status.

Efimova spent much of the fall season into the new year at home racing in Russia. At the Moscow Championships in March, she swam 1:08.71 in the 100 breaststroke in long course, putting her well behind Chikunova’s 1:07.40 winning time.

Before that, she last swam at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup in mid-December, where she won the 50 breast (29.76) and was 2nd in the 100 breast (1:04.90) in short course meters.

The IOC has placed conditions on Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including a commitment to respect the Olympic Charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement” among other conditions. The IOC says that the Russian and Belarusian invasion of Ukraine and specifically Russia’s annexation of regional Ukrainian sporting organizations is a violation of the Olympic charter, a point that was upheld by the international Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this year.

Individual athletes (but not teams) who compete with neutral status are allowed to compete, but they cannot attend the opening ceremonies and will not be mentioned in the medals table. Russia was officially barred from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to issues with the country’s anti-doping system, though the restrictions on participation in the last edition were much less than those imposed for the 2024 Games.

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
15 minutes ago

I am still mad at Lilly King for demonizing this girl who was the victim of a language barrier in a GNC and then a ban on a substance which she took based on medical advice. I’m American through and through but the treatment Yulia received from so many people was criminal. She hasn’t even lived in Russia for YEARS.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
5
-1
Reply
Aragon Son of Arathorne
40 minutes ago

Is she going to use PED’s this time or no?

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Aragon Son of Arathorne
7
-11
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  Aragon Son of Arathorne
17 minutes ago

Oh for Christ’s sake not this again

3
-2
Reply
Long Strokes
57 minutes ago

This is a dangerous move for her. Putin might make an example of her disloyalty to Russia and throw her in jail. I fear for her safety.

6
-3
Reply
xman
Reply to  Long Strokes
18 minutes ago

She lives in So-Cal. If there is a risk she wont go back.

4
0
Reply
Aragon Son of Arathorne
Reply to  xman
12 minutes ago

still has family over there though

0
-2
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!