Lewis Clareburt, Eve Thomas, and Carter Swift Shine On Night 1 of 2024 NZL Olympic Trials

2024 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first finals session of the 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships is officially in the books. A short session was on the docket, as the night only featured the men’s 400 IM, women’s 1500 freestyle, women’s 400 IM, men’s 800 free, and the men’s and women’s 4×100 free relay.

Coast Swimming Club’s Sam Brown walked away victorious in the men’s 400 IM, where he touched in a final time of 4:22.88. The 20-year-old showcased a strong front-half, splitting 58.19 through the butterfly leg before hitting the 200 turn in 2:03.93. He was a little over 10 seconds off the required time (4:12.50) needed to book a ticket for the Paris Olympics.

Newly-minted World Champion Lewis Clareburt was noticeably absent from the 400 IM, but he’s already pre-qualified with his 4:09.72 time from the Doha World Championships a few months back. He did however swim the 4×100 free relay during the session, where he helped Club 37 earn gold. He contributed a split of 48.45 on the second leg of the relay, with Carter Swift (48.66), Zac Dell (49.00), and Michael Pickett (48.60) rounding out the winning quartet. Their final time of 3:14.71 also represents a new national record, as they downed the previous mark of 3:15.41 from the 2008 Olympic Games.

Swift’s lead-off split of 48.66 checks-in as a new lifetime best, and puts him in contention to challenge the Olympic qualifying time in the individual event (48.34) on Friday.

The fastest split in the field was produced by Coast Swimming Club’s Cameron Gray, with the 20-year-old scorching a time of 48.25 on the second leg. He opened in 23.28 before closing in 24.97.

The women’s 400 free relay was a great race between Coast and North Shore, as the two teams were separated by less than a second at the finish. Coast ultimately snagged gold with the foursome of Zoe Pedersen (56.44), Milan Glintmeyer (56.89), Laura Quilter (56.54), and Madison Kidd (59.12) clocking-in at 3:48.99. North Shore hit the touchpad in 3:49.91 for runner-up status, highlighted by Chelsey Edwards‘ 55.30 split on the third leg.

Eve Thomas, who trains with Dean Boxall’s St. Peters Western squad in Brisbane, Australia, bagged victory in the women’s 1500 free. She hit the wall in 16:07.46 to not only take down her previous best time (16:09.43), but also sneak under the Olympic qualifying time (16:09.09). Thomas took the race out with intent, splitting 4:12.49 over the first 400 before flipping in 8:31.91 at the 800. She was right on pace the whole way to match the qualifying time, but her final closing split of 30.26 really sealed the deal.

Thomas was already pre-qualified for the Paris Olympics in both the 400 free (4:05.87) and 800 free (8:24.86), courtesy of her performances at February’s World Championship meet. At those Worlds in Doha, she was 7th in the 400 free as well as 4th in both the 800 and 1500 free events.

The sole swimmer under the 5-minute barrier in the women’s 400 IM was Zyleika Pratt-Smith (4:59.32). The 20-year-old Coast Swimming athlete took control of the field from the very first stroke, never relinquishing the lead. The closest competitor to Pratt-Smith was Raumati’s Maia Adams (5:03.17), who touched about four seconds back.

Brendan Visser, just 18, dominated the men’s 800 free. He finished in 8:18.37 to clear the field by over 10 seconds, but was a bit shy of the 7:51.65 time required to qualify for Paris. Nonetheless, the swim from Visser was just off his best time of 8:16.67.

New Zealand Olympic Qualifiers Through Day One, (With Events Pre-Qualified from the 2024 World Championships In Italics):

Lewis Clareburt – men’s 400m IM (4:09.72)

– men’s 400m IM (4:09.72) Erika Fairweather – women’s 200m free (1:55.77), 400m free (3:59.44), 800m free (8:22.26)

– women’s 200m free (1:55.77), 400m free (3:59.44), 800m free (8:22.26) Eve Thomas – women’s 400m free (4:05.87), 800m free (8:24.86),*1500m free (16:07.46)

*Shows Thomas’ qualification in a new event, but denotes that she was already prequalified in additional events.