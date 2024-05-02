SEC Announces Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners

Courtesy: SEC Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (May 2, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference has announced the male and female Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners for each of its 14 member institutions.

The school award winners are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

2023-24 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

· Sydney Orefice, Tennis, Alabama

· Ellie Podojil, Soccer, Arkansas

· Carsen McFadden, Basketball, Auburn

· Avery Goelz, Softball, Florida

· Caitlin Lyons, Equestrian, Georgia

· Jaden Thompson, Rifle, Kentucky

· Ali Newland, Softball, LSU

· Aynslie Furbush, Softball, Ole Miss

· Julia Lasley, Track & Field, Mississippi State

· Kyra Burns, Gymnastics, Missouri

· Emilia Reutimann, Equestrian, South Carolina

· Morgahn Fingall, Volleyball, Tennessee

· Abigail Ahrens, Swimming & Diving, Texas A&M

· Haley Bishop, Track & Field, Vanderbilt

2023-24 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

· Trey Sheils, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

· Jacob McLeod, Track & Field, Arkansas

· Elijah McAllister, Football, Auburn

· Christopher Donald, Swimming & Diving, Florida

· Bradley Dunham, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

· Zane Rosely, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

· Stefan Latinovic, Tennis, LSU

· Niko Slavic, Tennis, Ole Miss

· Carles Hernández, Tennis, Mississippi State

· Darius Robinson, Football, Missouri

· Daniel West, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

· Michael Houlie, Swimming & Diving, Tennessee

· Kenner Taylor, Tennis, Texas A&M

· Ezra Manjon, Basketball, Vanderbilt

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.