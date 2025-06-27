UTRGV Adds Transfer Kayla Noe From Saint Peter’s

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Courtesy: UTRGV Athletics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros head swimming & diving coach Betsy Graham announced on Thursday the addition of sophomore Kayla Noe for the 2025-26 season.

Noe, a Spring, Texas native is returning to the Lone Star State after spending her freshman season at Saint Peter’s.

While at Saint Peter’s, Noe earned 15 top-five finishes and earned a seventh-place finish in the 50 freestyle at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.

Primarily competing in freestyle and backstroke races, Noe achieved season-best times of 26.22 in the 50 freestyle, 56.69 in the 100 freestyle, 2:01.93 in the 200 freestyle, 1:05.52 in the 100 backstroke, and 2:15.00 in the 200 backstroke.

Noe competed at Klein Collins High School where she was a 12-time regional qualifier. At the region 4-6A championship meets, Noe heavily contributed in relay races where she helped her teams earn five top-eight finishes.

“We are excited for Kayla to join us,” Graham said. “She will help us in the 100 and 200 freestyle races. She is a hard worker in the pool and in the classroom, and I’m excited to see her grow in this program.”

Noe joins Sarah Bull, Dia Henderson, Samantha Hill, Jaydy Jay, Marina Johnson, Ava Light, Ellinor Plant, and Sasapin Sarawas as part of this year’s signing class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.