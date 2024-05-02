Olympic Roster Slots On The Line At 2024 Brazilian Championships

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships kick off on Monday, May 6th from Rio de Janeiro, site of the 2016 Olympic Games.

The championships represent an Olympic qualifying opportunity for the nation’s swimmers, with athletes vying for slots on the roster if they achieve the CBDA-mandated qualification standards in the finals.

BRAZILIAN QUALIFYING TIMES FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

MEN EVENT WOMEN 21.96 50 free 24.70 48.34 100 free 53.61 1:46.26 200 free 1:57.26 3:46.78 400 free 4:07.90 7:51.65 800 free 8:26.71 15:00.99 1500 free 16:09.09 53.74 100 back 59.99 1:57.50 200 back 2:10.39 59.49 100 breast 1:06.79 2:09.68 200 breast 2:23.91 51.67 100 fly 57.92 1:55.78 200 fly 2:08.43 1:57.94 200 IM 2:11.47 4:12.50 400 IM 4:38.53

Per the Brazilian Olympic Selection Policy, should no athlete or just one athlete achieve the mark during finals next week, additional slots will be opened up to swimmers who met the standard at the following previously-held competitions:

2023 World Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (heats, semi-final, final)

2023 World Junior Championships, Netanya, Israel (heats, semi-final, final)

2023 World University Games, Chengdu, China (heats, semi-final, final)

2023 Pan American Games, Santiago, Chile (final)

2023 Jose Finkel Trophy, Brazil (final)

2024 World Championships, Doha, Qatar (final)

As we reported in February, six swimmers have hit CBDA Olympic qualification times and will likely represent Brazil in Paris. Their spots will be guaranteed unless two other Brazilia swimmers nail cuts in the same events next week.

The swimmers in this grouping include Beatriz Dizotti, Gabrielle Roncatto, Maria Fernanda Costa, Kayky Mota, Guilherme Costa, and Gui Caribe.

Additionally, 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the men’s 50m freestyle Bruno Fratus has already announced he will not seek 2024 Olympic qualification. The 34-year-old speedster has dropped out of the running due to ongoing injuries and multiple surgeries.

This is the first Olympic Trials for the University of Louisville standout Nicholas Albiero as a Brazilian. The once-U.S. national teamer is ’embracing his family heritage’ by switching to Brazil, training with club MTC Natação and living in Belo Horizonte.

Brazil finished 10th in the overall swimming medal table at the 2020 Olympic Games, garnering 3 medals. Fratus scored 50m free bronze while teammate Fernando Scheffer earned bronze in the 200m free. Ana Marcela Cunha captured gold in the women’s 10k open water swim.

Key Entrants

Nicolas Albiero

Brandonn Almeida

Nathalia Almeida

Stephanie Balduccini

Gui Caribe

Marcelo Chierighini

Jhennifer Conceicao

Breno Correia

Maria Fernanda Costa

Guilherme Da Costa

Leonardo de Deus

Beatriz Dizotti

Joao Gomes, Jr.

Vini Lanza

Luiz Melo

Kayky Mota

Maria Oliveira

Daynara Paula

Caio Pumputis

Gabrielle Roncato

Guilherme Santos

Fernando Scheffer

Felipe Franca Silva

Pedro Spajari

Felipe Souza

Vivanne Yungblut