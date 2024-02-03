Brazil Releases Olympic Time Standards, Six Likely Swimmers for Paris 2024

The CBDA, which runs aquatic sports in Brazil, has released its qualifying times for the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer along with a list of six swimmers who have achieved those standards so far.

However, the CBDA noted that “swimmers will have to participate in the Brazilian Olympic Trials, which will be held in May, in Rio de Janeiro. The champion and runner-up, as long as they reach the Olympic marks, will be on the Olympic team. Only times from the A-final of the Olympic Trials will be valid.”

Beatriz Dizotti, Gabrielle Roncatto, Maria Fernanda Costa, Kayky Mota, Guilherme Costa, and Gui Caribe will likely represent Brazil at the Olympics in Paris. However, their spots are not yet guaranteed in the unlikely scenario that two other Brazilian swimmers collect cuts in the same event — in which case only the fastest two would make the trip.

“These athletes will be part of the Brazilian Olympic team if the two possible places in the event in which they reached the standards are not filled,” the CBDA said.

It will (likely) be the first Olympic appearance for M. Costa, Mota, and Caribe, the second for Dizotti and G. Costa, and the third for Roncatto. Dizotti is seeded 5th on the entry list for the 1500 free at next week’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Roncatto is seeded 8th in the 400 free, while M. Costa is seeded 11th in the same event. G. Costa is also seeded 8th in the 800 free and 20th in the 200 free.

Brazilian Qualifying Times for Paris 2024 Olympics

Men Event Women 21.96 50 free 24.70 48.34 100 free 53.61 1:46.26 200 free 1:57.26 3:46.78 400 free 4:07.90 7:51.65 800 free 8:26.71 15:00.99 1500 free 16:09.09 53.74 100 back 59.99 1:57.50 200 back 2:10.39 59.49 100 breast 1:06.79 2:09.68 200 breast 2:23.91 51.67 100 fly 57.92 1:55.78 200 fly 2:08.43 1:57.94 200 IM 2:11.47 4:12.50 400 IM 4:38.53

“It was a work of many hands,” CBDA swimming manager Gustavo Otsuka said. “We reached the last year of the Olympic cycle and, after a lot of work, we arrived at the criteria that will form our Olympic team. I am sure that we seek to be as fair as possible and we will provide all the conditions so that our athletes seek their marks.”