Maximillian Giuliani Logs Lifetime Best In 50 Fly At Miami Prep Meet

2024 MIAMI SUMMER PREP MEET (AUS)

Friday, February 2nd & Saturday, February 3rd

Miami Aquatic Centre, Gold Coast, Australia

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Miami Summer Preparation Meet wrapped up today from Gold Coast, Australia. Among the competitors was 20-year-old Maximillian Giuliani, a rising freestyle star among the Aussie contingent.

Giuliani raced in his bread-and-butter 200m freestyle, posting a time of 1:48.26 to top the field. The only other swimmer under 1:50 was teammate James Koch, with the 25-year-old touching in 1:49.62.

Giuliani ripped a new lifetime best of 1:44.79 in the 2free at December’s Queensland Championships to become his nation’s #2 performer of all-time. He isn’t going to the World Championships but instead is all-in for the Australian Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

Giulian also raced in an off-event of the 50m fly, punching a time of 25.50 to get to the wall first. That represented a new personal best, crushing his previous PB of 26.51 from November 2023.

15-year-old Olympia Pope made her presence known, taking her age group’s 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke victories.

Pope hit a time of 33.55 in the former and 1:11.52 in the latter at this in-season training meet.

17-year-old Bond swimmer Milla Jansen also took 2 events, beating the pack in both the 50m and 100m freestyles.

Jansen posted 25.22 and 55.05, respectively, to grab the gold in each. The teen possesses career-quickest marks of 25.07 and 54.08 in the events for reference.

Breaststroker Jenna Strauch opted for the women’s 50m fly where she logged a result of 31.45, well behind winner Kayla Costa who got it done in 27.43.

Alex Graham turned in a time of 3:51.71 to top men’s 400m free field by over 3 seconds.

New Zealand’s Michael Pickett produced 22.34 in the men’s 50m free and 51.33 in the 100m free as the quickest performer in each.

Of note, teenage freestyle phenom Flynn Southam was entered in this competition but wound up not racing.

Miami coach Richard Scarce told SwimSwam of this two-day event, “the senior squad is in hard training so the meet was just race practice before we head up to the Sunshine Coast for a two-week camp next week.”