Aussie Maximillian Giuliani Headed To Miami Summer Prep Meet

2024 MIAMI SUMMER PREP MEET (AUS)

Friday, February 2nd & Saturday, February 3rd

Miami Aquatic Centre, Gold Coast, Australia

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

While all eyes are on the 2024 World Championships set to begin just days from now in Doha, Qatar, an Australian meet is catching some attention at Miami Aquatic Centre.

The 2024 Miami Summer Prep Meet has attracted a few key Aussie names, giving us a glimpse into their preparation ahead of the nation’s Olympic Trials on the docket for June.

Among the attendees is breakout freestyle star Maximillian Giuliani of the host club. 20-year-old Giuliani is entered in the 200m free and 50m fly, the former of which he made a name for himself over the past year.

Giuliani has made major gains in the 2free, beginning with the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup. That’s where he landed atop his first international podium, clocking a time of 1:46.18 for gold in a new lifetime best.

He took that down to a new PB of 1:45.42 at the Budapest stop on the tour before throwing down the swim of his life at December’s Queensland Championships.

At those championships, Giuliani crushed a monster 1:44.79 to become Australia’s #2 performer all-time in the event.

Top 10 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Ian Thorpe – 1:44.06, 2001 Maximillian Giuliani – 1:44.79, 2023 Clyde Lewis – 1:44.90, 2019 Thomas Fraser-Holmes – 1:45.08, 2014 Alex Graham – 1:45.22, 2021 Kenrick Monk – 1:45.46, 2009 Cameron McEvoy – 1:45.46, 2014 Kyle Chalmers – 1:45.48, 2021 Elijah Winnington – 1:45.53, 2022 Grant Hackett – 1:45.61, 2004

Giuliani is not headed to Doha so this competition represents a fine-tuning opportunity along his path toward potential Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.

Also entered in this Miami meet is Bond’s 18-year-old speedster Flynn Southam.

Southam is set to take on the 50m free and 400m free at this in-season meet. The teen owns a career-quickest of 22.29 in the former and 3:52.07 in the latter, an off-event, so we’ll see what Southam has up his sleeve this weekend.

Southam already is a 3-time World Championships medalist, helping the green and gold capture gold in the men’s and mixed 4x100m free relays, as well as bronze in the men’s 4x200m free relay in Fukuoka.

Additional notable entrants for Miami include Southam’s teammates Hannah Casey and Milla Jansen, as well as Alex Graham, Olympia Pope and Jenna Strauch of the host club.

Somerset’s Michael Pickett of New Zealand is also expected to race, entered in his bread-and-butter 50m and 100m freestyle races.