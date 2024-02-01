Myrtha’s U.S. Olympic Trials Warm Up Pool Acquired by Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands’ Ministry of Youth, Sports and Heritage acquired the 50m and the 25m pool that will be used for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, Indiana this summer.

The Myrtha pools will be re-installed in Cayman as a part of the new Cayman Islands Aquatic Center. This project will be developed with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Heritage, the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA), and additional stakeholders.



Olympian and Myrtha Pools USA Director of Sales, Mike Mintenko, said:

“Myrtha Pools has a long-standing tradition of supplying its stainless steel pool technology to aquatics facilities throughout the Caribbean. From the National Training Center in Trinidad and Tobago to new major aquatic centers under construction in St. Lucia and the Bahamas, Myrtha Pools’ presence is growing in the islands.

Myrtha Pools is extremely excited to find this warm-up pool a permanent home in the Cayman Islands. USA Swimming’s specification on the design of the warm up pool from 2021 Trials to 2024 actually grew in size to a true Olympic dimension, making this a perfect fit. In the end that change attracted the Cayman Islands project and made its transition from Indy to its ultimate destination very easy as it relates to final configuration.

Myrtha fully supports Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) in their goals of growing the sport and performance, and we look forward to our long-term relationship for decades to come. A state of the art pool is a Myrtha Pool.”

Where have past Myrtha pools wound up after the Olympic Trials?

The Cayman Islands have a long history of swimming success, including brothers Brett Fraser and Shaune Fraser. That success is currently growing on the strength of the Crooks siblings. Older brother Jordan in 2022 became the first Cayman Islands swimmer ever to win a Short Course World Championships medal when he took gold in the 50 meter freestyle.

